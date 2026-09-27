Netherlands Conquers Serbia in Belgrade, Confident Victories for Denmark and Austria!

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Netherlands Conquers Serbia in Belgrade, Confident Victories for Denmark and Austria!

Within the framework of the 2nd matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stage, a series of intense and uncompromising matches took place on various European pitches. In one of the central confrontations of the matchday, the Netherlands national team visited Belgrade to test their mettle against Serbia, securing an important 2:1 victory. Forward Meyerdink became the true hero for the representatives of the "Land of Tulips," opening the scoring from a penalty kick in the 30th minute and sealing his brace in the 69th minute to hand his team 3 valuable points.

Luka Jovic's goal for the hosts at the start of the second half could not save the Serbs from defeat. In other interesting matches of the day, Denmark confidently defeated Wales 2:0 at home, while the Austria national team scored three unanswered goals against Kosovo, finishing the match with a bright 3:1 victory.

"Meyerdink's benefit, Serbian resistance, and Denmark's resurgence": 5 key points of the 2nd matchday

The most important official indicators recorded during the 2nd matchday of the Nations League:

  • Important away victory for the Netherlands: The "Oranje" outfoxed Serbia 2:1 in a difficult away match;

  • Meyerdink's decisive brace: The forward, who hit the opponent's net twice in the 30th and 69th minutes, became the man of the match;

  • Confident rehabilitation from Denmark: Hosting Wales at home, the Danes triumphed 2:0 thanks to Davies' own goal and Isaksen's accurate strike;

  • Austria's large-scale march over Kosovo: Goals from Affengruber, Adamu, and Chukwuemeka secured an important 3:1 advantage for Austria;

  • Intensified competition in the groups: The recorded results further heat up the balance of power in the group table, intensifying the fight for playoff berths.

UEFA Nations League: Statistics of matches and goals on the 2nd matchday

Comparison of the results and authors of the central matches that took place:

Match and pairings

Final score

Goalscorers

Decisive factor of the game

Serbia — Netherlands

1 : 2

Jovic (46') — Meyerdink (30' pen, 69')

Meyerdink's composure and accuracy in counterattacks

Denmark — Wales

2 : 0

Davies (53' og), Isaksen (66')

Total control of the pitch and pressure on the Welsh defense

Austria — Kosovo

3 : 1

Affengruber (23'), Adamu (45+2'), Chukwuemeka (61') — Zhegrova (83' pen)

Activity in the first half and high attacking efficiency

Football expertise: Why are these victories decisive for the fate of the group?

Conclusions of international sports experts, tactical analysts, and commentators:

  • "Tactical flexibility of the Netherlands": Despite the intense atmosphere in Belgrade and Serbian pressure, the Dutch maintained ball possession and managed to break through the opponent's defense with flank attacks; Meyerdink's second goal demonstrated the team's cool-headed class;

  • Denmark drawing the right conclusions from mistakes: Following the dramatic defeat against Norway on the 1st matchday (2:3), the Danes significantly organized their defense in front of their home fans and completely neutralized Wales' quick attacks;

  • Austria's generational renewal: Goals from young talents such as Chukwuemeka and Adamu show that Ralf Rangnick's style of high pressing and quick attacks is bearing fruit for the Austria national team.

In your opinion, can the Netherlands national team continue this winning streak and reach the "Final Four" of the Nations League? Can Meyerdink, who scored a brace against Serbia, become the new main scorer of the "Land of Tulips"? Leave your personal analysis and feedback in the comments and share this article dedicated to the hot evening of European football with all fans!

UEFA Nations LeagueNetherlandsMeyerdinkAustria
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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