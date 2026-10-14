"Turk Cup" tournament being launched for Turkic states: details of the new tournament

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"Turk Cup" tournament being launched for Turkic states: details of the new tournament

The Uzbekistan national football team, considered one of the most powerful teams in Asia, may participate in a new and prestigious international competition in the near future. According to reports from Turkey's influential TRT Haber publication, an official initiative has been put forward to establish the "Turk Cup" football tournament, uniting the national teams of the Turkic world.

This initiative was announced by Kürşad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti). According to him, the Turkish Football Federation and the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports have begun practical work on the concept of the new competition in cooperation.

Every two years: What will the competition format be like?

The newly organized football project includes several important aspects:

  • Periodicity: The "Turk Cup" competition is planned to be held regularly once every two years;

  • Main goal: To strengthen sports relations between Turkic states, provide national teams with additional international match experience, and raise the level of regional football to a higher stage;

  • Organizers: The competition is envisioned to be organized at the level of international standards under the leadership of the Turkish Football Federation and the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Which countries' national teams will participate?

The tournament will involve the main national teams of countries that are members and have observer status in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS):

  • Full member countries: Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan;

  • Observer status countries: Hungary, Turkmenistan, and Northern Cyprus.

The participation of strong continental teams such as Uzbekistan and Turkey, as well as Hungary, a renowned representative of Europe, in the competition is expected to significantly increase the sporting level and prestige of the "Turk Cup".

Uzbekistan national teamTurk CupTurkish Football FederationAK Parti
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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