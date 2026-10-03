An evening where De Bruyne and Lewandowski shone: UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 results

Matchday 3 encounters in the UEFA Nations League are in full swing. On the evening of October 2, the central clash in League A ended in a draw, while Belgium and Poland celebrated crushing victories.

Matches of the next round across European pitches proved intense and rich in unexpected results.

League A: France and Italy share points, Belgium routs Turkey

In the central match of Group 1, France and Italy faced each other. Michael Olise put the hosts ahead in the 55th minute, but Alessandro Bastoni equalized in the 68th minute — 1:1. Near the end of the match, French defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off. Following this draw, France reached 7 points, while Italy has 4.

In the group's second game, Belgium convincingly defeated Turkey 3:0 at home. Kevin De Bruyne scored a brace (10th, 59th minutes), and substitute Romelu Lukaku scored the other goal (76th). Belgium raised its points tally to 6 and continues to chase the leaders. Turkey, meanwhile, has yet to earn a point (0).

League B: Lewandowski's masterclass, Ukraine suffers unexpected defeat

Poland — Romania 6:0: In a match that turned into a true masterclass by Robert Lewandowski, the forward scored a hat-trick (24th pen, 47th, 86th). Additionally, goals from Zieliński, Bednarek, and an opponent's own goal resulted in 6 unanswered goals against the Romanian side.

Ukraine — Northern Ireland 0:3: An unexpected result was recorded in Group 2 — Northern Ireland routed Ukraine away from home to bring their points total to 7.

Hungary — Georgia 1:0: Kerkez's lone goal in the 35th minute secured a crucial three points for the Hungarians.

Bosnia and Herzegovina — Sweden 1:1: Alaybegović (80th) responded for the hosts following Gyökeres's goal (61st).

League C: Kazakhstan suffers defeat, sensation from the Faroe Islands