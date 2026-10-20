Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+2 Willy Delajod blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half.

45+1 Lazaros Rota (AEK) started his run far too early, and the assistant referee raises his flag for offside.

45 At least 1 minute of stoppage time will be added.

41 Following a corner kick taken by Enzo Fernández (Manchester City), the defenders cleared the ball away.

40 Joao Mario (AEK) made a rough challenge on his opponent, but the referee did not show him a card. A free kick is awarded to Manchester City.

38 The referee has awarded a corner kick to Manchester City.

38 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) received the cross in the box completely unmarked. He placed his shot precisely into the bottom left corner, but Alberto Brignoli made a stunning save at the last moment to deny a goal.

34 Goal! Rico Lewis sets up Phil Foden (Manchester City) inside the box with a clever pass, and he calmly slots it into the back of the net. 2:0.

32 Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) floats the ball into the box looking for a teammate, but the defenders manage to clear it.

30 Bad luck! Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) brings the ball down brilliantly and unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box, but it deflects off a defender and the danger is averted.

30 Phil Foden (Manchester City) is preparing to take the corner kick.

30 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) showed brilliant individual skill, drove into the box and shot. His dangerous effort was blocked by a defender. Manchester City will take a corner.

27 Manchester City is showing brilliant teamwork, striving to break through the opponent's defense with short passes and one-two touches, and strike in a quick counterattack.

23 Allan Elias (Manchester City) showed great skill to go through one-on-one. He shot, but the ball hit the crossbar! A brilliant run, but an unlucky finish! The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to AEK Athens.

21 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) picks up the rebound outside the box, but his shot is blocked by a defender.

20 Phil Foden (Manchester City) delivers the corner into the box, but Alberto Brignoli claims the ball and deals with the danger.

20 Phil Foden (Manchester City) delivers a dangerous low cross into the box, but the defenders manage to clear it. The ball goes out of play and a corner kick is awarded. Manchester City have a chance to create danger near the opponent's goal.

18 Rúben Dias (Manchester City) commits a foul with a rough challenge. Referee Willy Delajod monitored the situation closely.

14 Linesman Lazaros Rota (AEK) raised his flag for offside just before the header.

12 Enzo Fernandez (Manchester City) takes the free kick and hits the crossbar!

12 Goal! Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) was in the right place at the right time, reacted to the rebound inside the box and fired it home. Score: 1:0.

11 Harold Moukoudi (AEK) tried to reach the ball, but also caught his opponent's legs. Willy Delajod blew his whistle for a foul. Manchester City gets a free kick, which could create a good scoring chance.

10 Phil Foden (Manchester City) has a good opportunity to deliver the ball from the corner into the penalty box.

7 Phil Foden (Manchester City) delivers the ball into the box, but one of the defenders clears the danger.

6 Manchester City are dominating possession right now.

5 The rebound fell to Kervin Arriaga (AEK) and he unleashed a long-range shot. However, his effort was off target, sailing over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and Manchester City will restart with a goal kick.

2 Răzvan Marin (AEK) received a great pass and fired a dangerous shot from outside the box, but it was blocked by a defender.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

00:02 The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to begin. AEK Athens will kick off.

00:00 Let's introduce the main referee for today's match, he is Willy Delajod.

00:00 Before the match starts, you can check out the starting line-ups for today's clash.