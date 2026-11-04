Where and when to watch the AEK vs. Real Madrid match?

Today, November 4, as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, the continent's most titled club — Real Madrid — will be a guest of the local AEK club in the capital of Greece.

This exciting match, which will take place at the "OPAP Arena" in Athens, will be officiated by a team of referees led by experienced Italian referee Maurizio Mariani.

Live broadcast and start time

Uzbekistan football fans can find the match start time and broadcast details below:

Start time: The match kicks off at 22:45 Tashkent time;

Live broadcast: In Uzbekistan, this clash will be available to watch live on the "Zo‘r TV" television channel.

Standings: A clash between a favorite and an underdog

The previous rounds of the league phase show different prospects for the teams:

The "Royal Club's" run: Real Madrid has collected 9 points after the first 3 rounds, sitting in 5th place in the overall league table and continuing to chase the leaders;

AEK's difficult situation: The Greek club currently has 3 points, with the Athens team occupying 27th place in the table. Relying on the atmosphere at their home stadium, the hosts are expected to mobilize all their strength to take points from the Madrid side.

Upcoming round schedule

For information, both clubs will play their next matches in the 5th round of the league phase on November 24:

Real Madrid will host the Dutch club PSV at home;

AEK will play away against the Italian team Como.

As a reminder, the current winner of the UEFA Champions League is the French club PSG.