Super drama in Athens: Real snatches victory in the 92nd minute and climbs to 2nd place

The clash between AEK and Real Madrid in Athens, held as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League, turned into a real thriller. Trailing twice on the Greek club's home turf, the Madrid side displayed their characteristic grit and intensity, securing a 2-3 comeback victory thanks to a goal scored in stoppage time.

This crucial win significantly strengthened the "Royal Club's" position at the top of the competition table.

Goals and dramatic turns: The decisive strike in the 90+2nd minute

The match began with the hosts showing great activity and landing unexpected blows:

Koita's quick goal and Bellingham's response: Just 12 minutes into the match, Aboubakary Koita opened the scoring to put the hosts ahead. However, in the 32nd minute, Jude Bellingham managed to restore balance — 1:1;

75th minute: Pierrot's unexpected strike: At the climax of the second half, Frantzdy Pierrot scored the Greeks' second goal, putting the Madrid giants in a difficult position once again (2:1);

Mbappe's vital goal and Valverde's comeback: The Madrid side reacted immediately — in the 78th minute, Kylian Mbappé leveled the score again (2:2). Just as the game seemed destined for a draw, substitute Federico Valverde delivered a precise strike in the 90+2nd minute to secure three valuable points for Real — 2:3.

Match details and lineups:

Competition: UEFA Champions League, Matchday 4;

Score: AEK (Greece) — Real Madrid (Spain) — 2:3;

Goals: Koita (12), Pierrot (75) — Bellingham (32), Mbappé (78), Valverde (90+2);

Real Madrid lineup: Courtois, Dumfries, Militão, Rüdiger, Cucurella (Díaz, 82), Bernardo Silva (Endrick, 67), Camavinga, Vinícius (Carreras, 82), Diomande (Valverde, 67), Bellingham (Espi, 86), Mbappé.

Situation in the tournament table

Following the hard-fought and nerve-wracking victory in Athens, Real Madrid reached 12 points and climbed to 2nd place in the overall standings, gaining a significant advantage in the race for the top spots in the playoffs.

AEK, who put up a worthy fight, remains in 30th place with 3 points.