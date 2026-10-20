Stuttgart vs Atl. Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45 Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid) has the ability to throw the ball a long way from a throw-in directly into the penalty area, and this can create very dangerous situations for his team.

45 Giuliano Simeone (Atl. Madrid) tried to dribble past an opponent, but the ball was cleared.

44 Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid) was left completely unmarked in the center of the box to receive a cross, but his header missed just wide of the left post.

42 David Hancko (Atletico Madrid) outjumped the defenders from the corner kick and headed the ball towards the center of the goal. The long-range header lacked power, and the goalkeeper easily gathered the ball.

42 Alejandro Grimaldo (Atlético Madrid) is preparing to take the corner kick.

42 David Hancko (Atletico Madrid) receives a pass near the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked. The ball goes out of play. Atletico Madrid will have a corner kick.

40 The corner kick is delivered to the center of the penalty area, where David Hancko (Atletico Madrid) takes a shot, but misjudges the timing and the ball goes over the crossbar.

40 Alex Baena (Atlético Madrid) decides to take the corner short to up the tempo.

39 Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid) sends a poor low cross into the box, but a defender clears it away. If that pass had connected, it likely would have ended up in the back of the net. Atletico Madrid will take a corner kick.

39 Deniz Undav (Stuttgart) concedes a free kick for a foul. Umut Meler had a clear view and blew his whistle.

36 Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart) received the ball near the edge of the box and pulled off a real miracle with a brilliant shot into the bottom left corner!

33 Grischa Prömel (Stuttgart) showed too much aggression while trying to escape his opponent, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul.

32 Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart) delivers a great cross into the penalty area. However, the opposing defender is alert and clears the ball away to avert the danger.

31 8:2 is the overall shot statistics. So far, shots on target are 3:0.

31 Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid) reacts to the rebound outside the box, but his shot is blocked by a defender.

29 Alejandro Grimaldo delivered a dangerous corner kick, the ball found the head of Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), but his close-range header was poor and went over the crossbar.

29 Alejandro Grimaldo (Atl. Madrid) is preparing to take the corner kick.

29 Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid) tried to pass to a teammate, but the defender blocked it well. The ball went out of play and a corner kick was awarded. Atletico Madrid will have a chance to create a dangerous moment near the opponent's goal.

27 Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart) played a one-two with Deniz Undav, but the attack broke down.

25 Grisha Prömel (Stuttgart) was caught clearly offside, and the referee stopped the play after the linesman raised his flag.

23 Chris Führich (Stuttgart) takes the corner and crosses into the box, but the opponent's defense is alert and safely clears the ball.

23 Chris Führich (Stuttgart) went on a solo run, but an opponent's defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation. The referee and his assistant pointed to the corner flag. Stuttgart will have a chance to create danger near the opponent's goal.

22 Ramon Hendriks (Stuttgart) sent a long pass towards Chris Führich, but Jan Oblak came rushing out to claim the ball.

22 Chris Führich (Stuttgart) delivers the corner into the box, but a defender clears it.

21 Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart) found some space and tried to deliver a cross into the box. However, a defender made a crucial block, and the ball went out of play. Stuttgart will now take a corner kick.

20 Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart) tried to dribble past opponents, but the defender did well to win the ball back.

20 Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart) delivers a dangerous cross into the box, but the opposing defenders block the ball.

19 Serdar Gözübüyük blows the whistle and awards a free kick for a foul by Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid) on his opponent.

17 Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart) receives a harsh yellow card from the referee for a minor foul.

16 Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart) received a great pass, beat a defender, and his shot from outside the box went just past the left post.

16 65:35 – possession stats.

13 Chance! Chris Führich (Stuttgart) shoots from inside the box after a great pass from Deniz Undav, but the ball goes past the left post.

11 Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart) strikes first-time from outside the box. Jan Oblak saves his shot towards the top right corner. The ball deflects off a defender into the path of Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), who fires immediately from inside the box, but it sails just over the crossbar.

9 Stuttgart players are stringing together some nice short passes, looking to build a new attack.

8 Chris Führich (Stuttgart) delivers a strong and inaccurate corner kick, sending the ball out of play. Goal kick for Atlético Madrid.

7 Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart) unleashes a powerful long-range shot, but it's blocked by a defender. The referee blows the whistle, corner kick for Stuttgart.

7 Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart) crosses into the penalty area, but a defender clears the danger.

5 Stuttgart is building up play with precise passes to create new attacking opportunities.

3 Chris Führich (Stuttgart) takes a shot at goal, but his effort is completely off target, sailing well over the crossbar.

1 Josha Vagnoman (Stuttgart) received the crossed ball and without hesitation unleashed a powerful shot towards the goal, but Jan Oblak was in position and saved it!

1 Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart) takes the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

1 Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart) received a brilliant pass inside the box and aimed for the left side of the goal, but the goalkeeper saved it. Stuttgart will take a corner.

1 The match has started. The first half is underway.

00:00 Finally, the players have stepped onto the pitch! Stuttgart will kick off.

00:00 Serdar Gözübüyük has been appointed as the main referee for today's match, and he will try to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

00:00 The starting lineups for both teams have already been announced, and you can view them in the match details.