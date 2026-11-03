Atl. Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Atl. Madrid vs Bayern Munich. Kick-off: 4 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Atl. Madrid starting lineup: 13. Oblak J. (captain), 19. Alvarez J., 10. Baena A., 8. Barrios P., 22. Grimaldo A., 17. Hancko D., 24. Le Normand R., 14. Llorente M., 18. Pubill M., 20. Simeone G., 9. Sorloth A.
Atl. Madrid substitutes: 46. Castillo J., 15. David J., 27. Dominguez J., 26. Hueso R., 6. Koke, 7. Lee Kang-In, 11. Lookman A., 30. Martinez D., 4. Mendoza R., 1. Musso J., 16. Ortiz A., 3. Vargas O.
Atl. Madrid head coach: Simeone D.
Bayern Munich starting lineup: 1. Neuer M. (captain), 8. Bischof T., 19. Davies A., 9. Kane H., 42. Karl L., 6. Kimmich J., 27. Laimer K., 17. Olise M., 44. Stanisic J., 4. Tah J., 2. Upamecano D.
Bayern Munich substitutes: 46. Binder T., 23. Boey S., 11. Brown N., 47. Daiber D., 21. Ito H., 3. Kim Min-Jae, 45. Pavlovic A., 26. Ulreich S., 40. Urbig J.
Bayern Munich head coach: Danks A.
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