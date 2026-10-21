Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Inter starting lineup: 1. Martinez J., 30. Carlos Augusto, 25. Akanji M., 95. Bastoni A., 99. Spence D., 23. Barella N. (captain), 20. Calhanoglu H., 8. Sucic P., 32. Dimarco F., 14. Bonny A., 9. Thuram M.

Inter substitutes: 31. Bisseck Y., 46. Bovio L., 12. Di Gennaro R., 17. Diouf A., 94. Esposito F., 11. Luis Henrique, 22. Mkhitaryan H., 48. Mosconi M., 49. Provedel I., 5. Stankovic A., 45. Stante F., 7. Zielinski P.

Inter head coach: Chivu C.

Shakhtar Donetsk starting lineup: 31. Riznyk D., 17. Tobias V., 5. Bondar V., 22. Matvienko M. (captain), 13. Pedro Henrique, 27. Ocheretko O., 30. Alisson, 10. Pedrinho, 6. Marlon Gomes, 77. Mendoza G., 9. Kaua Elias.

Shakhtar Donetsk substitutes: 99. Bruninho, 23. Fesyun K., 25. Gabriel Carvalho, 18. Ghram A., 14. Isaque Silva, 20. Karavaev O., 8. Kryskiv D., 49. Luca Meirelles, 37. Lucas Ferreira, 29. Nazaryna Y., 11. Newerton, 2. Traore L.

Shakhtar Donetsk head coach: Turan A.

Live report LIVE
00:00
Today's match will be officiated by referee Harm Osmers.
00:00
Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.
00:00
Dear fans, welcome to our live text commentary! The starting lineups will be announced shortly, so get comfortable and get ready to watch the match.
InterShakhtar DonetskChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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