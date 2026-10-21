Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Inter starting lineup: 1. Martinez J., 30. Carlos Augusto, 25. Akanji M., 95. Bastoni A., 99. Spence D., 23. Barella N. (captain), 20. Calhanoglu H., 8. Sucic P., 32. Dimarco F., 14. Bonny A., 9. Thuram M.
Inter substitutes: 31. Bisseck Y., 46. Bovio L., 12. Di Gennaro R., 17. Diouf A., 94. Esposito F., 11. Luis Henrique, 22. Mkhitaryan H., 48. Mosconi M., 49. Provedel I., 5. Stankovic A., 45. Stante F., 7. Zielinski P.
Inter head coach: Chivu C.
Shakhtar Donetsk starting lineup: 31. Riznyk D., 17. Tobias V., 5. Bondar V., 22. Matvienko M. (captain), 13. Pedro Henrique, 27. Ocheretko O., 30. Alisson, 10. Pedrinho, 6. Marlon Gomes, 77. Mendoza G., 9. Kaua Elias.
Shakhtar Donetsk substitutes: 99. Bruninho, 23. Fesyun K., 25. Gabriel Carvalho, 18. Ghram A., 14. Isaque Silva, 20. Karavaev O., 8. Kryskiv D., 49. Luca Meirelles, 37. Lucas Ferreira, 29. Nazaryna Y., 11. Newerton, 2. Traore L.
Shakhtar Donetsk head coach: Turan A.
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