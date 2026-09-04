New season of the Women's Champions League: Opponents of Italian clubs revealed

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New season of the Women's Champions League: Opponents of Italian clubs revealed

The draw for the UEFA Women's Champions League league phase has taken place, and for the first time in history, Italian women's football will be represented by three teams at this stage. According to the draw held in Nyon, Italian clubs Roma, Juventus, and Inter have learned their opponents for the main stage of the competition. This change reflects the growing prestige of the country's football on the international stage. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As reported by Goal.com, this is the second season that the Women's Champions League is being held in a single league table format, similar to the men's competition. Accordingly, 18 teams will compete in a general table, and each team will play six matches. Three of them will be at home, and the other three will be away against opponents from different pots.

Tests for Italian champions Roma

The Italian champions Roma, placed in the second pot, are preparing for the next difficult tests in their history. The team will host Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Servette at home. In away matches, they will face Chelsea, Benfica, and Leuven.

Among these confrontations, the match between Chelsea and Roma is of particular importance, as former Giallorossa player Giulia Dragoni recently moved to the London club. Interestingly, four of Roma's six opponents — Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Leuven — are the same as last season.

Juventus and debutant Inter's schedule

Another Italian club, Juventus, placed in the second pot, will host Lyon, Benfica, and Leuven at home. The Turin side will face Paris Saint-Germain, Hacken, and Austria Wien away. It is worth noting that the matches against Lyon and Benfica will be a repeat of last season's games.

For Inter, who are debuting in the league phase after an unforgettable victory over Wolfsburg, the draw presented the toughest task. Placed in the third pot, the Milan side will play Arsenal, Hacken, and Manchester City at home, while facing Lyon, Real Madrid, and Austria Wien away.

According to the competition calendar, all league phase matches will be broadcast via the Disney+ platform. After six rounds, the top four teams in the league table will advance directly to the quarter-finals. Teams from fifth to twelfth place will compete in the play-offs to determine the remaining four quarter-finalists.

Women's FootballChampions LeagueRomaJuventusInter
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