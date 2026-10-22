Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 The referee has stopped the match as a substitute needs to enter, and Oiva Jukkola (Kairat Almaty) is coming on to replace Edmilson.

46 Everything is ready for the second half to begin.

45+4 Allard Lindhout blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+2 Aleksandr Mrinskiy (Kairat Almaty) tested referee Allard Lindhout's patience and was booked for an earlier cynical foul.

45+1 Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos) left the referee no choice but to show him a yellow card.

45 At least 3 minutes of stoppage time added.

45 Following a corner kick taken by Jaakko Oksanen (Kairat Almaty), the ball touched one of the defenders and he cleared the danger with a header.

44 Jaakko Oksanen (Kairat Almaty) delivers the free kick into the center, but the defenders clear it. The ball goes out of play and the assistant referee points to the corner flag. Corner kick for Kairat Almaty.

43 Referee Allard Lindhout saw the foul by Imran Louza (Panathinaikos) and blew his whistle without hesitation. Free kick. Kairat Almaty will now most likely try to cross the ball into the penalty area.

43 Andreas Tetteh was almost through on goal, but Santino Andino's cross from inside the penalty area for Panathinaikos was blocked by a defender.

41 Edmilson (Kairat Almaty) picked up a minor knock, but it looks like he will be able to continue.

41 Azamat Tuyakbaev (Kairat Almaty) took the free kick, but it was far from his best delivery and the defenders easily cleared it.

40 Santino Andino (Panathinaikos) commits a foul, and Allard Lindhout stops the play. Kairat Almaty will take a free kick near the touchline.

39 Edmilson (Kairat Almaty) gestures in pain, asking for medical assistance. The extent of his injury is currently unknown.

38 Edmilson (Kairat Almaty) received a precise cross near the goal and shot. A defender reacted just in time to clear the ball to safety.

37 Andreas Tetteh (Panathinaikos) created a near-scoring chance, but his pass to a teammate went astray.

35 Both teams currently have 5:4 shots on target. The current statistics for shots on target are 0:3.

34 Georgios Kyriakopoulos (Panathinaikos) tried to pick out Andreas Tetteh, but put too much power on the pass. The ball goes out of play, and a goal kick is awarded to Kairat Almaty.

33 Temirlan Anarbekov (Kairat Almaty) plays a long ball towards Edmilson, but Iñaki Peña comes off his line and gathers the ball.

33 Gustavo Mendonca (Kairat Almaty) unleashes a powerful long-range shot. His brilliant effort goes just past the left post.

32 The referee stopped the game for a substitution as Olzhas Baibek is leaving the pitch, replaced by Alexander Shirobokov (Kairat Almaty).

32 Allard Lindhout stopped play due to a tactical foul by Triantafyllos Tsapras (Panathinaikos). A free kick is awarded to Kairat Almaty.

31 Panathinaikos players' joy didn't last long, as after a VAR check, the referee signaled offside and disallowed the goal!

30 Panathinaikos players stopped celebrating as referee Allard Lindhout signaled for a VAR review, most likely to check for an offside at the start of the build-up.

29 Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos) gets to the corner kick inside the box and heads it. His powerful header was goal-bound, but the goalkeeper tips it onto the crossbar. Brilliant effort.

29 Goal! After the rebound, Andreas Tetteh (Panathinaikos) slots it home from close range. The score is 0:3.

29 Imran Louza (Panathinaikos) heads over to take the corner kick after a defender clears the ball well.

28 Andreas Tetteh (Panathinaikos) tries to move forward, but the defender clears the ball. Panathinaikos will take a corner kick.

28 Marc Gual (Kairat Almaty) fired a long-range shot that looked destined for the net, but it went just wide of the right post. The keeper got lucky this time.

27 Azamat Tuyakbaev (Kairat Almaty) delivers an inaccurate corner kick into the penalty area.

27 Edmilson (Kairat Almaty) failed to find his teammates inside the box, his cross was blocked. The ball went out of play and a corner kick has been awarded. Kairat Almaty can continue their attacking pressure.

26 Imran Louza (Panathinaikos) takes the free kick, but the ball is cleared.

25 Erkin Tapalov (Kairat Almaty) receives a yellow card from the referee, as expected.

24 Goal! Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos) fires a brilliant penalty into the bottom left corner, leaving goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov with no chance!

24 Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos) takes responsibility and is already placing the ball.

23 Aleksandr Martynovich (Kairat Almaty) fouls the opponent, and Allard Lindhout blows the whistle. The referee points to the penalty spot. Panathinaikos wins a penalty!

21 Marc Gual (Kairat Almaty) delivers a precise pass inside the box to Alexander Mrinsky, but Iñaki Peña reacts in time to clear the danger.

20 Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos) tries to find Andreas Tetteh with a clever pass from the edge of the box, but the defenders are alert and clear the danger.

20 Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos) receives a great pass and fires a powerful shot from mid-range, but a defender blocks it.

17 Edmilson (Kairat Almaty) was in the right place to collect the rebound and decided to shoot from distance, but his effort was blocked immediately.

16 Andreas Tetteh (Panathinaikos) entered the penalty area, but Temirlan Anarbekov came off his line in time to stop him.

16 Possession stats: 24 to 76 percent.

15 Vicente Taborda (Panathinaikos) took the corner, but the defenders cleared it well.

15 Santino Andino (Panathinaikos) tried to pass the ball, but it was blocked. Panathinaikos will take a corner kick.

13 Aleksandr Martynovich (Kairat Almaty) was caught clearly offside and the linesman raised his flag.

13 Jaakko Oksanen (Kairat Almaty) delivered the corner into the box, but Iñaki Peña claimed the ball to defuse the danger.

13 Azamat Tuyakbaev (Kairat Almaty) delivers the ball into the box, but his attempt is blocked and cleared. Kairat Almaty will take a corner kick.

12 Allard Lindhout blows the whistle and Andreas Tetteh (Panathinaikos) is penalized for a foul in attack. A correct decision by the referee.

11 Marc Gual (Kairat Almaty) takes a shot from distance, but he didn't position his body well and the ball goes wide of the left post.

10 Jaakko Oksanen (Kairat Almaty) played a quick through ball into space for his teammate, who was waiting near the offside line, but a defender intercepted it and cleared the danger.

8 Aleksandr Mrinskiy delivered a dangerous low cross into the penalty area, but the defenders managed to clear it. What a chance! The ball came to Mark Gual, whose shot from outside the box went just past the right post.

6 The ball is in the back of the net! Georgios Kyriakopoulos sets up Vicente Taborda (Panathinaikos) with a brilliant pass, and he fires it home from close range. The score is 0-1.

3 Azamat Tuyakbaev (Kairat Almaty) tried to pass to Edmilson from inside the penalty area, but one of the defenders read the danger in time and intercepted the ball.

3 Panathinaikos are in control of the ball right now, dictating the pace of the game with precise passing.

2 Erkin Tapalov (Kairat Almaty) tried to reach the ball, but also caught the opponent's leg. Allard Lindhout blew his whistle for a foul. Free kick awarded to Panathinaikos.

1 The referee blew the whistle and the match has started.

19:31 Panathinaikos gets the match underway.

19:30 Today's match referee will be Allard Lindhout.

19:30 You can check out the starting lineups ahead of the match in our live updates.