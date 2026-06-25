Inter defender Stefan de Vrij heading for unexpected move to Greek league

Stefan de Vrij, the experienced defender for Italy's Inter and the Netherlands national team, is close to an unexpected turn in his career. The 34-year-old player, currently a free agent, has reached the final stages of negotiations to join the Greek club Panathinaikos. This decision by the defender, who played at a high level in Serie A for eight years, came as a surprise to many. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, Stefan de Vrij, a product of the Feyenoord academy, is ready to start a new adventure in the Greek capital, Athens. He has gained immense experience, appearing in over 300 matches for Lazio and Inter in the Italian league. The parties are currently finalizing the last details of the contract, and an official announcement is expected soon.

Panathinaikos finished last season unsuccessfully, taking fourth place in the Greek Super League. The club management, finishing 20 points behind champions AEK, decided to fundamentally overhaul the squad. The transfer of the experienced defender within these reforms indicates that the team's ambitions are serious.

New coach and squad changes

Following the club's poor results, former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez was dismissed. He was replaced by 38-year-old Danish specialist Jacob Neestrup, known for his successful career at FC Copenhagen. According to Goal.com, the young coach aims to build the defensive line around a leader like Stefan de Vrij, who has played in the elite of European football.

In Athens, the Dutch footballer will be greeted by familiar faces. He will play alongside his compatriot Tonny Vilhena and Cyriel Dessers, who performed effectively last season at Panathinaikos. This factor will undoubtedly help Stefan de Vrij adapt more quickly to the new team and environment.

Stefan de Vrij amassed a rich collection of trophies during his time with Inter. With the Nerazzurri, he won three Italian league titles, three Italian Cups, and three national Super Cups. This winning mentality is considered essential for Panathinaikos, who have not won a championship since 2010.

The player is currently preparing to undergo a medical examination and join the team's training camp in the Netherlands. Interestingly, the Greeks have planned a friendly match against Ajax Amsterdam as part of their camp. For the defender, who missed the last World Cup due to injury, this transfer is expected to be a fresh start.