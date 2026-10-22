OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 The second half has started.

45+3 Following the referee's whistle, the first half comes to an end and the players head down the tunnel to the dressing rooms.

45+2 Thiago Nuss (OFI Crete) sends a cross into the box, not a bad decision, but it didn't find its target as none of his teammates could reach the ball. It goes out of play for a Bayer Leverkusen goal kick.

45 The fourth official has added 2 minutes to the match.

45 Ezequiel Fernández (Bayer Leverkusen) made a very rough challenge to win the ball, and Oleksiy Derevynskyi blew his whistle for a foul.

44 The teams' shots on target currently stand at 2:18.

43 Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen) played the corner short.

42 Afonso Moreira (Bayer Leverkusen) receives the ball inside the box and shoots, but a defender brilliantly blocks it. The referee and his assistants point to a corner kick in favor of Bayer Leverkusen.

40 Bayer Leverkusen seem to be finding their game and are enjoying controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

38 Goal! Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen) opens the scoring! He latched onto a pass and fired a precise shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner, leaving the keeper helpless.

35 Afonso Moreira (Bayer Leverkusen) recovered and shot from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner, but Kleidman Lilo was paying attention and made an easy save.

35 Goal! Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen) is first to the rebound inside the box and fires it home. The score is 0:1.

34 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) brought down a brilliant cross inside the box and shot towards the bottom left corner, but defenders brilliantly cleared it.

34 Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen) takes a shot and directs the ball towards the bottom left corner, but the goalkeeper makes a brilliant save.

31 Ezequiel Fernández (Bayer Leverkusen) played a defense-splitting pass and fired a powerful shot from a comfortable distance towards the left post. Cledman Lilo was in complete control and easily gathered the ball.

30 What a brilliant goalscoring opportunity! Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) found space inside the box and shot, but a defender made a superb sliding block.

29 Aitor Cantalapiedra (OFI Crete) is caught offside.

28 Afonso Moreira (Bayer Leverkusen) escapes his marker and reaches the corner kick, but his header goes straight at the goalkeeper.

28 Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen) takes the corner kick.

27 Afonso Moreira (Bayer Leverkusen) shoots from inside the box, but a defender somehow manages to block it. The ball goes out of play. Bayer Leverkusen will take a corner.

25 Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen) could expect nothing else for that rough foul. And there it is, the yellow card. Oleksiy Derevinsky didn't hesitate to pull it from his pocket.

24 Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) headed the cross, but the ball went wide of the left post.

23 Kenan Kodro (OFI Crete) surged forward towards the goal, but the defender tracked back well to dispossess him.

21 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) fires his shot over the crossbar.

20 Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen) delivers a dangerous cross into the box, but the first defender clears it away.

20 Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen) found space at the corner of the box and unleashed a powerful shot to the bottom right corner, but Kleydman Lilo produced a brilliant two-handed save to deny him. Bayer Leverkusen will now take a corner kick.

18 Lorenzo Dickmann (OFI Crete) delivered a dangerous cross into the box aiming for a teammate's head, but a defender jumped higher to clear the danger. OFI Crete will take a corner kick.

18 Aitor Cantalapiedra (OFI Crete) takes the corner, but it comes to nothing.

17 OFI failed to make the most of the corner kick, with the defenders clearing the ball away.

17 Aitor Cantalapiedra (OFI Crete) crosses into the box, but the defenders clear it. Corner kick. OFI Crete will have a chance.

16 Referee Oleksiy Derevynsky stopped the match, walked over to the touchline, spoke with Carles Martínez, and then showed him a yellow card.

14 OFI players are controlling the ball with short passes between each other, waiting for gaps to open in the defense.

12 Thiago Nuss (OFI Crete) receives a great pass, pops up near the edge of the penalty area and shoots at goal. The goalkeeper makes a good save to deny the shot. The ball goes out of play. OFI Crete will take a corner kick.

12 Aitor Cantalapiedra (OFI Crete) takes the corner and crosses into the box, but the defense is alert and clears the danger.

11 Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen) played a through ball into the penalty area, but it was too strong and Klydman Lilo came off his line to gather it.

9 Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) commits a foul, and the referee blows the whistle.

8 Loïc Badé (Bayer Leverkusen) commits a foul on the opponent but escapes punishment from the referee.

6 Oleksiy Derevynskyi blows the whistle as Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen) commits a foul on his opponent.

3 Afonso Moreira (Bayer Leverkusen) went on a solo run, but a defender stopped him, preventing any danger.

2 Bayer Leverkusen is keeping the tempo of the game under control with precise short passes.

1 The first half has just begun.

21:47 Bayer Leverkusen gets the match underway.

21:45 Today's match will be officiated by Oleksiy Derevinskyi.

21:45 The starting lineups have already been announced, and you can check them out in the lineups section.