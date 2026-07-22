Can Istanbul Basaksehir start the season with a win?

·37·Sport
Can Istanbul Basaksehir start the season with a win?

On July 22, in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Istanbul Basaksehir will host Finland's Inter Turku.

The match, taking place at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, kicks off at 22:45 Tashkent time. The Turkish club is considered the favorite, but the visitors' 16-game unbeaten streak suggests it won't be an easy victory for the hosts.

Basaksehir has stepped up the pace in preparation

The Turkish club prepared for its first official match of the new season through training camps. The team recorded solid results in recent friendly matches.

Basaksehir defeated Austria's Salzburg 2-1 and Hungary's Puskas Akademia 2-0.

Although friendly results don't fully reflect a team's true strength, the attacking activity and clinical finishing displayed by Nuri Sahin's side left a positive impression.

Recent results in Istanbul serve as a warning to the opponent

Basaksehir's performance at home at the end of the last championship also demonstrates the team's strength.

In their recent home matches, the Istanbul side:

  • Defeated Genclerbirligi 3-0;

  • Defeated Kasimpasa 4-0;

  • Defeated Samsunspor 3-0.

The Turkish club knows how to apply high pressure at home, pin the opponent around their penalty area, and leave no space for counter-attacks.

In this regard, Inter Turku will face a much higher tempo and pressure in Istanbul than they are used to in the Finnish league.

The Finnish club has been unbeaten for 16 games

The visitors should not be underestimated. In the previous round of the Conference League, Inter Turku defeated Sarajevo 3-2 on aggregate.

Thus, the team reached the second qualifying round of the tournament for the first time in its history.

After a goalless draw against Jaro, Inter's unbeaten streak across all competitions reached 16 matches. Given the rotation options in the Finnish club's squad, it is hard to believe the players are overly fatigued.

However, controlling the game in the domestic league and defending under intense pressure in Istanbul are two different challenges.

What tactics might the visitors choose?

Inter Turku is expected to focus more on defense from the opening minutes. The Finns may try to keep their lines compact to prevent the hosts from playing through the middle.

The visitors' main goal will be to maintain a favorable result ahead of the second leg. Therefore, even if they concede the first goal, they are unlikely to open up too much.

Basaksehir, meanwhile, will need to control the ball, stretch the opponent's defense via the wings, and patiently look for gaps.

What is the most likely scenario?

Considering the balance of power, home advantage, and Basaksehir's recent results, the Turkish club is the favorite.

The hosts are expected to take the initiative and force the visitors to defend deep. Inter will look for opportunities through rare counter-attacks and set-pieces.

One of the likely scenarios is a 2-0 victory for Basaksehir. However, the Finns' long unbeaten streak keeps the intrigue alive.

Istanbul BasaksehirInter TurkuUEFANuri SahinSalzburg
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