Celje vs Omonia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Celje vs Omonia. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Celje starting lineup: 1. Leban Z., 11. Avdyli M., 44. Bejger L., 13. Daniel P., 91. Dukuly Y., 9. Kramer B., 10. Seslar S., 14. Ticic L., 6. Tutyskinas A., 19. Zabukovnik M. (captain), 15. Zuzek Z.
Celje substitutes: 20. Dionkou A., 23. Frelih Z., 4. Hrka D., 77. Ivansek M., 12. Kolar L., 33. Koutris L., 47. Kucys A., 8. Kvesic M., 31. Suhovrsnik D., 25. Tusha V., 7. Verbic B.
Celje head coach: Zeljkovic Z.
Omonia starting lineup: 40. Fabiano (captain), 74. Andreou P., 29. Balkovec J., 11. Costa Ewandro, 5. Coulibaly S., 99. Diony L., 93. Duverne J., 14. Maric M., 7. Montnor J., 37. Satka L., 22. Tankovic M.
Omonia substitutes: 20. Brouwers L., 92. Christoforou P., 9. Kakoullis A., 1. Kaminski T., 90. Konstantinidis C., 21. Mayambela M., 78. Michail P., 77. Nego L., 85. Neofytou A., 27. Simic S., 17. Tanase F.
Omonia head coach: Berg H.
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