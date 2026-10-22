Messi's confession: Which goals does the Argentine legend consider the most important?

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Messi's confession: Which goals does the Argentine legend consider the most important?

One of the greatest goalscorers in football history, currently playing for the US club Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has revealed which of the hundreds of goals he scored throughout his career are the most precious and unforgettable to him.

Recently, in October, the 39-year-old star played his final match for the Argentina national team, bringing an end to his grand journey on the international stage. Important confessions from him were published by The Touchline.

«The World Cup final is the most important peak of my career»

Messi highlighted the goals he scored on the biggest stages of his sports career:

  • Historic final: «The goals I scored in the World Cup final will remain the most important goals of my career. These goals stand out sharply due to their unparalleled significance, the scale of the match, and the historical nature of the overall reality;

  • Qatar 2022 drama: As a reminder, in the final match of the 2022 World Cup, Messi scored a brace against the French national team. After a match that ended 3:3, Argentina triumphed in the penalty shootout, achieving the long-awaited World Cup title.

Memories of «Barcelona», the Champions League, and «El Clásico»

The legendary Argentine gratefully recalled glowing evenings not only with the national team, but also with the Catalan club:

  • European peaks: «I also greatly value the goals I scored in the UEFA Champions League finals while wearing the “Barcelona” shirt;

  • Clashes against «Real»: Furthermore, the goals scored in matches against “Real Madrid” — the traditional principled rivalry known as “El Clásico” — also hold a special place in my heart», — Lionel emphasized.

These memories from Messi, who concluded his national team career with honor, once again vividly brought to mind a whole golden era of world football for football fans.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiWorld Cup 2022Barcelona
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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