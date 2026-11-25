Renowned Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has shared vivid memories of the years he managed Argentine legend Lionel Messi at the Catalan club Barcelona. The expert emphasized that Messi's passion in training and consistency on the pitch were unparalleled.

"He was hungry for victory in both training and matches"

In an interview with the Romario TV project, Guardiola specifically noted that during their time working together from 2008 to 2012, Messi never lost a single small-sided training game:

"I have never seen a player like him. He was capable of scoring three goals and providing three assists in just a few days. There are few players who can demonstrate such consistency. But Messi showed it in both training and matches. During our four years of collaboration, I cannot recall Leo ever losing a small-sided football match. Messi always had a strong desire to win. And that was of great importance," — said Pep Guardiola.

Key aspects of the Guardiola and Messi partnership

Indicators Details and Guardiola's memories Period of collaboration 2008 — 2012 (Barcelona) Training phenomenon Never lost a small-sided game in 4 years Consistency in play Capable of delivering 3 goals and 3 assists within a few days Main advantage Infinite desire to win every contest and training session Source Interview given to Romario TV

Do you think the brightest and most productive period of Lionel Messi's career was indeed the 2008–2012 era under Pep Guardiola?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share these sincere memories from the coach with other football fans right away!