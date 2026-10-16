“Milan” and “Bayer” crush their opponents: The next round of the Europa League concludes

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“Milan” and “Bayer” crush their opponents: The next round of the Europa League concludes

A series of interesting and goal-rich matches have concluded within the framework of the 2nd round of the Europa League league phase. While Italy's «Milan» club secured a crushing victory in Austria, Germany's champion «Bayer» demonstrated its skill in Poland and climbed to 1st place in the standings. In France, a true goal show took place between «Lyon» and England's «Crystal Palace» clubs.

«Milan» scored 4 unanswered goals against «Salzburg» in Austria

Striving for the top of the standings, «Milan» showed a flawless performance away against «Salzburg», winning with a score of 4:0:

  • Cisse's benefit: Becoming the main hero of the match, Cisse accurately hit the opponent's net in the 15th, 32nd, and 49th minutes, registering his first hat-trick in the tournament;

  • Ramush's dot and red card: Ramush, who came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute, set the final score (0:4). In the 83rd minute of the match, Milan defender Terracciano received a red card and left the field early.

«Salzburg» — «Milan» 0:4

Goals: Cisse (15, 32, 49), Ramush (72).

  • «Milan»: Maignan, Tomori (Terracciano, 67), de Winter, Pavlovic, Hutchinson, Jashari, Rabiot (Modric, 61), Bartesaghi, Loftus-Cheek, Cisse (Pulisic, 60), Camarda (Ramush, 60).

    Red card: Terracciano (83).

«Bayer» defeated «Lech» in Poland and strengthened its leadership

Germany's «Bayer» club scored 4 unanswered goals against «Lech» away, rising to the 1st position in the Europa League standings with 6 points based on goal difference:

  • Schick's brace: Patrik Schick coolly converted two penalties in the 29th and 41st minutes;

  • Crushing score: Tillman in the 32nd minute and Maza in the 89th minute added their names to the scoresheet, ensuring the final victory.

«Lech» — «Bayer» 0:4

Goals: Schick (29 pen, 41 pen), Tillman (32), Maza (89).

  • «Bayer»: Flekken, Vazquez, Bade, Tapsoba, Gutierrez (Medina, 62), Garcia, Tella (Diaby, 62), Fernandez, Tillman, Maza, Terrier (Schick, 18).

Tense clash in Lyon: «Crystal Palace» defeated

France's «Lyon» club hosted English Premier League representative «Crystal Palace» at home and achieved a hard-fought 3:2 victory:

  • Hosts' dominance: Thanks to goals scored by Tolisso (8) and Nuamah (45+2), «Lyon» went into halftime with a confident score;

  • Second half intensity: While Pino (50) reduced the deficit, Sulc increased the margin again in the 76th minute. Daichi Kamada's goal in the 81st minute was not enough to save the Londoners from defeat.

«Lyon» — «Crystal Palace» 3:2

Goals: Tolisso (8), Nuamah (45+2), Sulc (76) — Pino (50), Kamada (81).

Goal in the 90+3rd minute brings 3 points to «Sunderland»

Portugal's «Torreense» team lost at home to England's «Sunderland» club with a score of 1:2. While Volney (37) opened the scoring for the hosts, Ahoka (67) restored the balance in the second half. In the 93rd minute of the game added by the referee, Sadiki brought a valuable victory to «Sunderland».

«Torreense» — «Sunderland» 1:2

Goals: Volney (37) — Ahoka (67), Sadiki (90+3).

MilanBayerLyonCrystal Palace
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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