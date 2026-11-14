Netherlands thrash Greece 7-0: What does Xavi Hernandez think about it?

In the 5th round of the UEFA Nations League, the Netherlands national team hosted Greece and delivered a true sensation. By scoring 7 unanswered goals against their opponents, the Dutch provided an unforgettable evening for their fans.

Xavi Hernandez's post-match comments

After the match, the head coach of the Netherlands national team, Xavi Hernandez, shared his thoughts on the game with the official UEFA website:

«I am very satisfied with the game. We performed excellently: we knew how to attack, we exploited open spaces several times, and we created many chances. The first half was amazing, so I must congratulate the players. But this is just one match. We must continue in this direction. There is still a long way to go,» — said the coach.

Xavi also touched upon the strength of the opponent: