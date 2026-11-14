Netherlands thrash Greece 7-0: What does Xavi Hernandez think about it?

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Netherlands thrash Greece 7-0: What does Xavi Hernandez think about it?

In the 5th round of the UEFA Nations League, the Netherlands national team hosted Greece and delivered a true sensation. By scoring 7 unanswered goals against their opponents, the Dutch provided an unforgettable evening for their fans.

Xavi Hernandez's post-match comments

After the match, the head coach of the Netherlands national team, Xavi Hernandez, shared his thoughts on the game with the official UEFA website:

«I am very satisfied with the game. We performed excellently: we knew how to attack, we exploited open spaces several times, and we created many chances. The first half was amazing, so I must congratulate the players. But this is just one match. We must continue in this direction. There is still a long way to go,» — said the coach.

Xavi also touched upon the strength of the opponent:

«The players are working very hard in training. I am proud of them. Greece has a very good team, with talented players in their squad, especially in attack. They play for strong clubs. That is why we performed at a high level today. A big victory!»

Match statistics and goalscorers

Details

Score

Netherlands — Greece — 7:0

Goalscorers

Xavier Sammervill, Tijjani Reijnders (3), Jurrien Timber (2), Donyell Malen

Group standing

Netherlands (11 points, 1st place), Greece (8 points, 2nd place)

Match heroes and the situation in the group

As a reminder, in this match, Xavier Sammervill opened the scoring for the Dutch, while Tijjani Reijnders scored a hat-trick, finding the back of the net 3 times. Additionally, Jurrien Timber recorded a brace, and Donyell Malen sealed the final score.

Following this massive victory, the Netherlands national team has accumulated 11 points and is confidently leading Group 2. Greece remains in second place with 8 points.

Do you think the Netherlands national team under Xavi Hernandez can win the top prize in the current season of the Nations League? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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