Maksim Glushenkov refuses national team call-up: Will not play in the match against Uzbekistan

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Maksim Glushenkov refuses national team call-up: Will not play in the match against Uzbekistan

The brightest star and top scorer of the current Russian Premier League season, Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Maksim Glushenkov, has refused to participate in the national team's November training camp.

The talented forward, who has played 6 matches for the Russian national team in 2026 and scored one goal in the match against Namibia, personally appealed to head coach Valery Karpin, asking not to be included in the roster for the upcoming camps. This move has sparked heated debates among the football community.

Bubnov's sharp reaction: "The team is not the head coach's property"

Legendary former defender of the USSR national team, Alexander Bubnov, defended the player's decision during his appearance on the "Comment.Show" program, highlighting the following key points:

  • The Coach Factor: "Regardless of what the national team is like, it is considered the head coach's team. If another coach comes, the team changes completely. I have personally encountered such situations," Bubnov emphasized;

  • No Right to Coerce: The expert noted that any player, even a world-class superstar, has the right to pause or end their career in the national team, and no one has the right to force them;

  • Potential Future Return: It was suggested that if a different coach takes over the national team later, they could talk to the player and convince him to return.

Upcoming tests in Tashkent and Krasnodar

The Russian national team, led by Valery Karpin, is preparing to play two important friendly matches during the November FIFA window:

  • Central clash in Tashkent: The Russian players will take the field against the Uzbekistan national team in Tashkent on November 12;

  • Match against Venezuela: The second international game will take place on November 17 at a modern arena in Krasnodar against the Venezuela national team;

  • Attack line without Glushenkov: In these matches, which will be played without the RPL's most dangerous striker, Karpin will be forced to reshape the squad and give opportunities to other forwards.

Glushenkov's decision will undoubtedly lead to significant tactical changes for the Uzbekistan national team ahead of the test match against a serious opponent in Tashkent.

Maksim GlushenkovValery KarpinZenitRussia national football team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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