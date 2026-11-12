Karpin admits Uzbekistan national team has improved and responds to Cannavaro

Russian national team head coach Valery Karpin spoke about the current level of the opponent, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Eldor Shomurodov at the press conference held before the match against Uzbekistan. The Russian specialist acknowledged that the Uzbekistan national team has become much stronger and more disciplined compared to 2022. Striker Konstantin Tyukavin did not hide his regret that he would be deprived of the opportunity to play against Manchester City defender Khusanov.

A press conference was organized with the representatives of the opposing team before the friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia. Head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin and striker Konstantin Tyukavin answered journalists' questions.

During the conference, Uzbekistan's growth in recent years, the team's strengths, the absence of Abdukodir Khusanov from the game, Eldor Shomurodov's career in Italy, and even Fabio Cannavaro's thoughts on Karpin were discussed.

"Uzbekistan has become much stronger compared to 2022"

At the press conference, Karpin was asked if he compares the Uzbekistan national team to the Slovenian national team. The journalist reminded him that before Russia played Uzbekistan in 2022, our country's national team had not yet participated in the World Cup, but later qualified for the mundial.

Karpin said he had not watched the opponent's recent matches to accurately assess their current state. However, he acknowledged Uzbekistan's growth.

"Perhaps we haven't seen them for a long time. I haven't watched their current games, so I can't compare them to Slovenia. Back then, in 2021, we played against Slovakia and Slovenia. Now, we haven't faced them for a long time.

Therefore, I don't know what state they are in at the moment. But in my opinion, Uzbekistan has become much stronger compared to 2022. Perhaps they are even stronger now than they were then," said the Russian national team coach.

Karpin named Uzbekistan's greatest strength

The Russian specialist was asked which aspects of the Uzbekistan national team he would highlight and what tactics he would use against them.

Karpin gave a short but noteworthy answer to this question. In his opinion, the biggest change in the Uzbekistan national team is the increase in tactical discipline.

"You will see how we use these aspects in the game tomorrow. I think the biggest difference compared to 2022 is that today's Uzbekistan national team has become a much more disciplined team. I would describe it that way," said Karpin.

This recognition is particularly significant, as the opposing coach is emphasizing that Uzbekistan has achieved growth not only in results but also in team play and tactical discipline.

Tyukavin wanted to play against Khusanov

At the press conference, Russian striker Konstantin Tyukavin was also asked about Abdukodir Khusanov's absence from the upcoming match.

Did he feel regret about being deprived of the opportunity to play against the Manchester City defender?

Tyukavin did not hide that he wanted to take the field against such a strong player.

"No, I can't say I'm upset. But, of course, I wanted to play against such a strong defender, to test my capabilities and his potential. But as I understand it, he won't participate in tomorrow's game, right? It's a pity," said the Russian striker.

Thus, the Russian representative openly showed that he rates Khusanov's current level highly. The fact that the Uzbek defender's career at one of England's leading clubs is attracting the attention of foreign players was once again demonstrated in this answer.

What did Karpin say about Eldor Shomurodov's game?

Journalists also asked the Russian national team coach about Eldor Shomurodov's career in Italy and his current level of play.

Karpin noted that he has known the striker for a long time, but to assess his current state, they would need to train together. At the same time, he acknowledged Shomurodov's growth in recent years.

"It's hard for me to give a definitive opinion on whether his current level is his peak or not. I am watching him from the outside just like you are. To assess this, we need to spend more time together, at least work together in training.

As for the game he is showing now, he has demonstrated his potential. He showed this back at Rostov. At the same time, he also went through a good football school in Italy. Therefore, the game he is showing now is, first and foremost, evidence of a high level. Most importantly, he must at least maintain this level," said Karpin.

Did it affect the coach that Cannavaro could not remember Karpin?

One of the most interesting moments of the press conference was related to Fabio Cannavaro.

Earlier, when the Uzbekistan national team head coach was asked about Karpin, he did not mention the Russian specialist's name, but stated that he was a good player and hoped he would be a good coach now as well.

Based on this, a journalist asked Karpin how it affected him that Cannavaro could not remember him by name.

The Russian specialist reacted calmly to this situation:

"If he couldn't remember, he couldn't remember. It's no big deal," said Karpin.

A joke about a doppi, tactical scheme, and Anton Miranchuk

There were also sincere moments related to our national culture at the press conference. One of the journalists gifted Karpin a doppi (traditional skullcap) and suggested he try it on. Also, a humorous question was sent to the specialist about a previously circulated video where a woman drew a tactical scheme.

Karpin agreed to try on the doppi and jokingly said he would also use the tactics from the video.

"So, are we talking about the tactics in the clip? I can certainly try on the doppi. We will also use the tactics. I assume you are referring to the tactics we are currently missing... And then... Anton Miranchuk is not here. As for the rest, we will use the tactics. Then you will see the result," he said.

What is the Russian coach expecting?

According to Karpin, the Russian national team takes the field with high hopes for every match. He wants the aspects worked on in training to be reflected in the players' actions and for the team to look well-formed.

Konstantin Tyukavin also emphasized that the main goal is to show good football.

"Our expectations are always the same: to go out on the field, do our job, and show what we are learning in training and the aspects the coaching staff is teaching us. Most importantly, to show good football," said the striker.

Uzbekistan — Russia match

Recall that the friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will take place on November 12 at the Pakhtakor stadium in Tashkent. The match will start at 20:00 Tashkent time.

As can be seen from the opinions at the press conference, the Russian representatives are not accepting Uzbekistan as the team of previous years. Karpin's admission about tactical discipline and Tyukavin's desire to play against Khusanov are further increasing interest in the upcoming match.

Now, the match itself will show how these words will be expressed on the field.