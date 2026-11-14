Sensational defeat from Japan: What is happening with the Brazilian national team?

In an international friendly match, the Brazilian national team unexpectedly suffered a 2:3 defeat against the Japan national team. After a highly intense and fiercely contested match, Brazilian winger Raphinha Dias openly expressed his grievances regarding the officiating.

Raphinha's thoughts on the officiating and the game

In an interview with The Touchline, the footballer gave a positive assessment of the team's overall performance, but noted that certain injustices in the match made everything more complicated.

"We are growing after the World Cup, slowly finding our game. I think we played well! Especially in the second half, we were much stronger. But when you also have to fight against the referee, it becomes difficult to play football. It complicates everything," said Raphinha.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the team needs to work on its mistakes, adding that today's officiating simply cannot be ignored.