Sensational defeat from Japan: What is happening with the Brazilian national team?
In an international friendly match, the Brazilian national team unexpectedly suffered a 2:3 defeat against the Japan national team. After a highly intense and fiercely contested match, Brazilian winger Raphinha Dias openly expressed his grievances regarding the officiating.
Raphinha's thoughts on the officiating and the game
In an interview with The Touchline, the footballer gave a positive assessment of the team's overall performance, but noted that certain injustices in the match made everything more complicated.
"We are growing after the World Cup, slowly finding our game. I think we played well! Especially in the second half, we were much stronger. But when you also have to fight against the referee, it becomes difficult to play football. It complicates everything," said Raphinha.
At the same time, he acknowledged that the team needs to work on its mistakes, adding that today's officiating simply cannot be ignored.
Match and event parameters
Data
Match score
Japan — Brazil 3:2
Author of the statement
Raphinha Dias (Brazil national team winger)
Action on the field
Started in the main squad, substituted in the 71st minute
Disciplinary action
Received a red card at the end of the match — in the 90+2nd minute
Tension at the end of the game and the red card
Recall that the Japanese scored in the final minutes of the match to snatch the victory. Raphinha, who started the game and was substituted in the 71st minute, could not control his emotions at the end of the match. He was shown a red card by the referee in the 90+2nd minute. This incident and the controversial complaints regarding the officiating are causing widespread discussion among the football community and fans.
Do you think Raphinha's complaints about the officiating are justified, or was the Brazilians' defeat caused solely by their own mistakes? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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