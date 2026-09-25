In an international friendly match held during the FIFA window, the Brazil national team, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, played away against Australia and recorded a difficult and sensational draw. In the clash held in Townsville, the "Pentacampeones" trailed for a long time and only managed to escape defeat thanks to a goal scored in the 90+5th minute of stoppage time.

In the 68th minute, Australia's young star Nestori Irankunda opened the scoring, but just as the regulation time ended and the 90+5th minute was underway, substitute Ryan restored parity — 1:1. Brazil's struggle, despite fielding world stars like Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Endrick, and Estêvão, raised serious questions among fans and experts. The two sides will face each other again on September 29.

«The 90+5th minute rescue, Irankunda's strike, and the Ancelotti problem»: 5 key points from the Townsville match

Most important facts from the Australia vs Brazil clash:

Goal in the final seconds: Brazil survived a sensational defeat thanks to Ryan's precise strike in the 90+5th minute;

Irankunda's goal: In the 68th minute, Nestori Irankunda put the hosts ahead, exposing weaknesses in Brazil's defense;

Inefficiency of the star attacking trio: Vinícius, Endrick, and Raphinha were unable to breach the Australian goal during regulation time;

Ancelotti's full rotation: In the second half, Lino, Pedro, Luiz, and Ryan were brought on, and the tactics were urgently changed;

September 29 — date of the rematch: The two national teams will face each other again in a second friendly match in a few days.

Match details and metrics: Australia vs Brazil clash

Statistical indicators of the Townsville match:

Indicators and criteria Australia national team Brazil national team (Ancelotti) Final score 1:1 (Sensational draw) 1:1 (90+5th minute escape) Goalscorers Irankunda (68') Ryan (90+5') Leaders in attack Yengi, Irankunda, Metcalfe Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Endrick Key moment of the match Opening goal in the 68th minute Goal in the 5th minute of stoppage time Next encounter Rematch on September 29 Revenge opportunity on September 29

Football expertise: Why did the Brazilian giant struggle in Australia?

Conclusions from international sports commentators and football analysts:

«Star fatigue and adaptation»: Vinícius and Raphinha, playing in a tight schedule for European clubs, faced difficulties with the long flight and adaptation to the climate in Townsville; this limited their speed and creativity in duels;

Australia's solid defensive block: The Australian national team organized a disciplined zonal defense in the center, leaving almost no space for Brazil's individual dribbling; Irankunda's goal on a fast counterattack highlighted systemic problems in the Brazilian defense;

September 29 match — a test for Ancelotti: In the second match, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make serious changes to the squad and reorganize the attacking line; otherwise, the criticism from "Seleção" fans will intensify.

Do you think the Brazil national team led by Carlo Ancelotti will secure a convincing victory in the second match on September 29, or will Australia cause another sensation? How do you personally rate the performance of Vinícius and Endrick for the national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this unexpected result in world football with all fans!