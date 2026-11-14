Neftchi defeats Bunyodkor by a large margin, solidifying their lead

One of the postponed central matches of the 26th round of the Uzbekistan Super League took place in the city of Fergana. The hosts, Neftchi, hosted Tashkent's Bunyodkor club and secured a confident and resounding 4-0 victory in front of their fans.

Details of the goal-rich match

Demonstrating attacking football from the very first minutes, the Fergana side applied heavy pressure on the opponent's defense. As a result, the match score was opened quickly:

7th minute: Vladimir Jovovic opened the scoring and put his team ahead.

11th minute: Khurshid Giyosov increased the lead, making it 2-0.

55th minute: At the beginning of the second half, Khurshid Giyosov struck again, completing his brace.

74th minute: Experienced midfielder Jamshid Iskanderov scored the fourth goal of the match, definitively sealing the game's outcome.

Match Statistics Data Teams Neftchi — Bunyodkor Score 4-0 (resounding victory) Goalscorers Jovovic (7'), Giyosov (11', 55'), Iskanderov (74') Tournament Standing Neftchi leads with 64 points, Bunyodkor has 26 points (14th place)

Lineups on the field

The head coaches of both teams fielded the following starting lineups for this important clash:

Neftchi starting lineup: Botirali Ergashev, Bojan Ciger, Ikromjon Aliboyev, Vladimir Jovovic (Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev, 61), Khurshid Giyosov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Asilbek Jumayev (Bilolkhon Toshmirzayev, 56), Anvarjon Gofurov, Zoran Marusic (Nurbek Sarsenbayev, 61), Farrukh Sayfiyev (Mukhsinjon Ubaydullayev, 61), Koffi Kouao (Izzatillo Pulatov, 74).

Bunyodkor starting lineup: Abdumavlon Abduljalilov, Matija Krivokapic (Islom Anvarov, 70), Amir Turakulov, Shahzodjon Nematjonov (Eldor Naimov, 60), Narimonjon Akhmadjonov (Abdurakhmon Sulaymonov, 79), Nosirjon Abdusalomov, Abdulhamid Ikromov (Sardor Abdunabiyev, 70), Alijon Bekmurotov, Shamsiddin Tursunmakhammadov, Ivan Bukrin, Mirkamol Annamatov (Muzaffar Olimjonov, 60).

Also, during the match, Bunyodkor's Mirkamol Annamatov (41) and Ivan Bukrin (68) were cautioned by the referee.

After this victory, Neftchi reached 64 points, further strengthening their lead in the tournament table. The defeated "Swallows" remain in 14th place with 26 points.

Do you think Neftchi can maintain their championship lead this season? Leave your opinion in the comments!