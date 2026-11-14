Illegal betting network in Tashkent: how were these cybercriminals caught?

A major illegal network has been uncovered in Tashkent as a result of operations conducted by cybercrime enforcement agencies. According to information released by the capital's Main Department of Internal Affairs, the activities of two large cybercriminal groups operating in the city have been halted.

Secret apartment and million-dollar turnovers

During the rapid search operations, an apartment located on Fergana 1st Lane in the Mirobod district was inspected. It turned out that the group members had been renting this building for 9,000 US dollars per month to conduct their clandestine operations. A total of 52 individuals were apprehended at the apartment.

These groups were involved in money laundering by accepting funds for illegal online gambling and betting games popular in Asian countries, and then transferring the transactions to bank cards. Investigations revealed that they had processed a turnover of 576,000 US dollars in crypto-assets.