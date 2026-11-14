Japan 3:2 Brazil: The "Samurai" record a sensation by defeating their legendary opponent
As part of an international friendly match, one of the giants of world football, the Brazil national team, took the field against the Japan national team. Fans witnessed an intense clash that was rich in goals and highly uncompromising. The match unexpectedly ended in a 3:2 victory for the Japanese.
An intense match rich in goals
From the beginning of the game, both teams demonstrated active, attacking football. The members of the Japan national team made effective use of their opportunities and opened the scoring. During the match, Kubo (15th minute), Nakamura (19th minute), and Sakamoto (90+1st minute), who scored at the end of the match, put their names on the scoreboard for the "Samurai".
For the Brazil national team, forward Vinicius Junior showed high skill and recorded a brace (33rd and 75th minutes). However, in this five-goal drama, the Japanese team's defensive discipline and accuracy in attack brought them the victory.
Match details
Information
Match status
International friendly match
Score
Japan — Brazil 3:2
Japan goals
Kubo (15'), Nakamura (19'), Sakamoto (90+1')
Brazil goals
Vinicius Junior (33', 75')
Lineups and substitutions on the field
During the game, both coaches made numerous substitutions to test their squads:
Players for Japan: Suzuki Z., Nakano S. (Sugawara Y. 62), Seko A., Machida K. (Itakura K. 86), Ito H. (Suzuki J. 86), Tanaka A. (Sano K. 86), Kamada D. (Minamino T. 72), Doan R. (c) (Sakamoto T. 72), Nakamura K. (Ito J. 72), Maeda D. (Ogawa K. 72), Kubo T. (Sano K. 62).
Players for Brazil: Pedro Morisco, Wesley Franca (Vanderson 78), Cunha (Jonathan Jesus 58), Gabriel, Carlos Augusto, Bruno Guimaraes, Andre Santos (Joao Gomes 79), Andre (Marlon Gomes 58), Estevao (Alisson 58), Raphinha (c) (Endrick 71), Vinicius Junior.
This victory once again proved the tremendous growth and high potential of Asian football representatives on the global stage in recent years.
In your opinion, is this victory of the Japan national team over Brazil justified, or were the Brazilians unable to show their game? Leave your opinion in the comments!
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…