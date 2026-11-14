Japan 3:2 Brazil: The "Samurai" record a sensation by defeating their legendary opponent

As part of an international friendly match, one of the giants of world football, the Brazil national team, took the field against the Japan national team. Fans witnessed an intense clash that was rich in goals and highly uncompromising. The match unexpectedly ended in a 3:2 victory for the Japanese.

An intense match rich in goals

From the beginning of the game, both teams demonstrated active, attacking football. The members of the Japan national team made effective use of their opportunities and opened the scoring. During the match, Kubo (15th minute), Nakamura (19th minute), and Sakamoto (90+1st minute), who scored at the end of the match, put their names on the scoreboard for the "Samurai".

For the Brazil national team, forward Vinicius Junior showed high skill and recorded a brace (33rd and 75th minutes). However, in this five-goal drama, the Japanese team's defensive discipline and accuracy in attack brought them the victory.