Brazil staged a comeback against Australia, winning 4:2

The Brazil national team won 4:2 against Australia in a friendly match. Although the South Americans started the match with an early goal, they fell behind in the score during the first half itself. After the break, they completely turned the situation around and found the opponent's net two more times.

Six goals were scored in the match, and penalties also played an important role.

Brazil started the match with an early goal

Just three minutes into the match, Brazil opened the scoring.

Vanderson finished his team's attack with an accurate shot, putting the Brazilians ahead 1:0.

However, the early goal did not discourage Australia. On the contrary, the hosts seized the initiative and began creating dangerous chances near Brazil's goal.

Australia turned the score around in the first half

Australia's pressure paid off in the 30th minute.

Alessandro Circati equalized the score, breathing new life into his team — 1:1.

Soon after, the Australians breached the Brazilian goal once again.

In the 34th minute, Connor Metcalfe scored to put Australia ahead 2:1.

Thus, Brazil, which had started the match with an early goal, found themselves trailing in a short span of time.

Raphinha equalized from a penalty

Near the end of the first half, Brazil became active in attack again and earned a penalty kick.

Raphinha confidently converted the 11-meter penalty.

Thus, just before halftime, the score was leveled again — 2:2.

The first half ended with this scoreline.

Brazil made their statement in the second half

After the break, Brazil tried to take complete control of the initiative.

The team's attacks became increasingly dangerous, and in the 70th minute, this pressure paid off.

Bruno Guimarães scored into the opponent's net to put Brazil ahead again — 3:2.

Just as Australia was trying to equalize, the Brazilians once again capitalized on their opportunity.

Vinicius Junior set the final score

In the 80th minute, Brazil earned another penalty.

This time, Vinicius Junior stepped up to the spot. He converted the opportunity into a goal with an accurate shot.

Thus, the score became 4:2.

Although Australia tried to narrow the deficit in the remaining minutes, Brazil maintained their advantage.

Australia – Brazil: 2:4

Friendly match

Australia – Brazil — 2:4

Goals:

Circati — 30;

Metcalfe — 34;

Vanderson — 3;

Raphinha — 45;

Bruno Guimarães — 70;

Vinicius Junior — 80.

Thus, despite starting the match with an early goal and later falling behind, Brazil turned the situation around in the second half and secured a 4:2 victory over Australia.

One of the most important aspects of the match for the Brazilians was the team's ability to pull out of a difficult situation and retake the initiative in the second half.