Ancelotti shares his decision regarding Brazil's next squad

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on the team's current condition and plans for the upcoming training camp following a major 4-0 victory over India.

The Italian specialist noted that certain young players in the national team need time and playing practice to more fully demonstrate their potential. At the same time, Ancelotti stated that he has a fairly clear vision of the squad for the next call-up.

Ancelotti is satisfied with his players

The match against India ended in a confident victory for Brazil. Following the 4-0 result, Ancelotti gave a positive assessment of the players' opportunities for growth.

«We are ending this period with the belief that our players can grow even further. Every player has unique qualities, and in the end, we are satisfied with their efforts,» the coach said.

According to Ancelotti, although the national team operates under constant pressure, it is important to make maximum use of the available opportunities in every match.

The main issue for youth is playing practice

The Brazil coach also touched upon players who are not getting enough time on the pitch at their clubs.

He emphasized that in competitive international matches, it is much harder for players with limited playing practice to prove themselves.

Ancelotti pointed out this situation using Estevao and Endrick as examples.

«For players who have little playing practice at their clubs, it is harder to take the pitch in competitive matches. This also applies to Estevao and Endrick,» Ancelotti said.

There will be no major changes in the national team squad

The Italian specialist also gave an important signal regarding the squad for the upcoming training camp.

Ancelotti stated that making major changes to the Brazil national team is not planned. However, he intends to test other young players who were unable to participate in the current gathering.

«I have a pretty clear idea about the squad for the next call-up. We won't change much, but I want to consider other young players who were not ready for this national team gathering,» the coach said.

This means that while maintaining the core of the Brazil national team, Ancelotti plans to give opportunities to new names for the future.

Brazil returns to Asia once again

The Brazil national team's next tests will also take place in Asia.

Next month, the «Selecao» will take the pitch in friendly matches against the national teams of Japan and Singapore.

Thus, these matches will be an important opportunity for Ancelotti not just for the result, but to test the squad once more ahead of the World Cup.