Will grazing livestock on pastures become paid? Deputies clarify the rumors

In accordance with the recently adopted draft law "On Pastures" and relevant presidential decrees, favorable conditions are being created for rural residents and livestock farmers. Specifically:

Reports circulating on social media claiming that "grazing livestock and mowing grass on pastures will now be paid" have sparked widespread discussion. In this regard, deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan have officially clarified the matter, firmly emphasizing that no additional fees will be introduced for the population.

Will mowing grass on pastures in Uzbekistan become a paid service? The Legislative Chamber provided an explanation

Read also · 12 November Will mowing grass on pastures in Uzbekistan become a paid service? The Legislative Chamber provided an explanation

Public pastures are free: Pasture lands will be leased to citizens' self-government bodies (mahallas) for a 49-year term free of charge for the free grazing of local residents' livestock.

Zero tax rate: A zero tax rate will be applied to these lands, and citizens will not pay any fees for grazing their household livestock or mowing hay.

Key directions of the draft law Established procedures and conditions Public pastures Leased to mahallas for 49 years for free, zero tax rate "Pasture ticket" Only for temporary use of additional pastures or those in other regions Pasture categorization "Green," "yellow," and "red" zones to preserve the land

What is a "pasture ticket"?

The "pasture ticket" mechanism, which has interested many, is not a mandatory payment for all residents. According to the explanation provided by deputy Ravshan Mamutov, this system acts as a simplified permit only for those who wish to use vacant pastures or hayfields in other regions for a month or two, or on a seasonal basis, in cases where there is a shortage of feed in their own village or area.

Protecting pastures from degradation

At the same time, in order to improve the condition of pastures in the country and prevent degradation, it is planned to divide them into three categories based on scientific geobotanical research:

"Green" zones: Regular grazing is permitted based on established standards.

"Yellow" zones: Rotational grazing will be introduced to ensure land recovery.

"Red" zones: A moratorium of at least 3 years will be imposed on lands in poor condition to allow for recovery.

This draft law serves to support livestock farming while ensuring the rational use of natural resources.

In your opinion, how will categorizing pastures and providing public pastures to mahallas for free affect the development of livestock farming? Leave your thoughts in the comments!