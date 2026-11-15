“We will fight for the result”: Roberto Mancini shares thoughts ahead of the match against Belgium

UEFA Nations League On the eve of the decisive stages of the tournament, the head coach of the Italian national team, Roberto Mancini, shared his thoughts on the important match against the Belgian national team. According to the coach, the Italians have set only high goals for themselves and are ready to show their game against any opponent.

Belgium's strength and similarities to French opponents

According to information provided by Football Italia, Roberto Mancini highly assessed the opponent's potential, but emphasized that Italy would not deviate from its path to its goal.

“The fact that we are fighting to reach the Nations League quarterfinals and are at this stage is something to be proud of. We are here and we will fight for the result. We can win, although we are well aware that it will not be easy. Because Belgium is a very good team. They have technically skilled and fast players in their squad,” said Mancini.

The head coach also touched upon the tactical aspects of the upcoming meeting, noting that it reminds him of previous intense matches: