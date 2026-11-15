“We will fight for the result”: Roberto Mancini shares thoughts ahead of the match against Belgium
UEFA Nations League On the eve of the decisive stages of the tournament, the head coach of the Italian national team, Roberto Mancini, shared his thoughts on the important match against the Belgian national team. According to the coach, the Italians have set only high goals for themselves and are ready to show their game against any opponent.
Belgium's strength and similarities to French opponents
According to information provided by Football Italia, Roberto Mancini highly assessed the opponent's potential, but emphasized that Italy would not deviate from its path to its goal.
“The fact that we are fighting to reach the Nations League quarterfinals and are at this stage is something to be proud of. We are here and we will fight for the result. We can win, although we are well aware that it will not be easy. Because Belgium is a very good team. They have technically skilled and fast players in their squad,” said Mancini.
The head coach also touched upon the tactical aspects of the upcoming meeting, noting that it reminds him of previous intense matches:
“We will demonstrate our game. I think this meeting will be similar in many respects to our match against France”.
Teams and group situation
Indicators and information
Italy's place in the tournament
1st place in the group with 10 points
France's indicator
2nd place with 10 points
Person evaluating
Roberto Mancini (Head coach of the Italian national team)
Upcoming opponent
Belgium national team
Intense competition in the group
It is reported that Italy is currently leading its group with 10 points. However, the French national team is also in 2nd place with the same number of points. Therefore, every point and every match against Belgium is of great importance for the Italians.
Fans and experts are looking forward to another bright and confident performance from Roberto Mancini's students.
Do you think the Italian national team, led by Roberto Mancini, can successfully overcome the Belgian hurdle and continue the fight for the main prize in the Nations League? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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