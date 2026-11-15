Unexpected criticism from the head coach: What did Jorge Jesus say after the match against Denmark?

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Unexpected criticism from the head coach: What did Jorge Jesus say after the match against Denmark?

UEFA Nations League, the head coach of the Portugal national team, Jorge Jesus, shared his thoughts on the result of the match after a surprise 1:4 defeat at home to the Denmark national team. After the hosts' performance drew widespread criticism, the coach responded openly to questions from fans and the media.

Defensive errors and the opponent's superiority

In an interview with RTP, Jorge Jesus admitted that the team failed to fulfill its assigned tasks and that serious problems were observed, particularly in the defensive line.

«We were not as strong in defense as we were in the away game. Especially in the second half, we couldn't stop the opponent's attacks. I thought we would strengthen our game, but that didn't happen. Denmark was much stronger and superior to us,» — said the head coach.

The coach also noted that there were some tactical shortcomings and specifically addressed the performance of Joao Felix: «Joao Felix could not move effectively between the lines. For that reason, we did not achieve dominance in the center».

Match details

Indicators and data

Match score

Portugal — Denmark 1:4

Evaluator

Jorge Jesus (Head coach of the Portugal national team)

Main problems

Defensive errors, loss of dominance in the center

Goal ahead

Fully resolve the issue of qualifying from the group

Situation in the group and about Ronaldo

Although the defeat has slightly complicated the team's chances of reaching the next stage, Jesus emphasized that the main task still lies ahead:

«If we had already secured our spot in the next round, I would have given other players a chance in Cardiff. But for now, the main goal is to qualify from the group».

At the same time, the coach noted that the defeat would have a negative impact on the players' morale and also touched upon the award ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo: «Cristiano deserves this for what he has done for the national team and for Portugal».

In your opinion, can the Portugal national team, led by Jorge Jesus, correct the mistakes made and move forward? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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