Unexpected criticism from the head coach: What did Jorge Jesus say after the match against Denmark?

UEFA Nations League, the head coach of the Portugal national team, Jorge Jesus, shared his thoughts on the result of the match after a surprise 1:4 defeat at home to the Denmark national team. After the hosts' performance drew widespread criticism, the coach responded openly to questions from fans and the media. Defensive errors and the opponent's superiority In an interview with RTP, Jorge Jesus admitted that the team failed to fulfill its assigned tasks and that serious problems were observed, particularly in the defensive line.

«We were not as strong in defense as we were in the away game. Especially in the second half, we couldn't stop the opponent's attacks. I thought we would strengthen our game, but that didn't happen. Denmark was much stronger and superior to us,» — said the head coach. The coach also noted that there were some tactical shortcomings and specifically addressed the performance of Joao Felix: «Joao Felix could not move effectively between the lines. For that reason, we did not achieve dominance in the center». Match details Indicators and data Match score Portugal — Denmark 1:4 Evaluator Jorge Jesus (Head coach of the Portugal national team) Main problems Defensive errors, loss of dominance in the center Goal ahead Fully resolve the issue of qualifying from the group Situation in the group and about Ronaldo Although the defeat has slightly complicated the team's chances of reaching the next stage, Jesus emphasized that the main task still lies ahead: