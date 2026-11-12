Mancini shares his thoughts ahead of the match against France: "We hope to win"

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Mancini shares his thoughts ahead of the match against France: "We hope to win"

Italy national team head coach Roberto Mancini shared his thoughts ahead of the next important UEFA Nations League match against France. He analyzed the team's performance in the previous game and did not hide his expectations for the upcoming clash.

Mancini's analysis of the initial match and assessment of the opponent

The coach noted that although the first match against the French, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was difficult, it was generally considered a good performance.

"Even when we were forced to defend, it was a good game. The French caused us serious problems, just as they did to the Belgians; they are a very strong team. However, there were aspects of our game that could be improved. We hope that we will be able to perform better against France and win," said Roberto Mancini.

Match and tournament details

Information

Tournament

UEFA Nations League

Central match

Italy — France

Venue

Milan

Match time

Thursday, November 12, at 00:45 Tashkent time

France's next match

Against Turkey on November 15 (Matchday 6)

Decisive matches ahead

As a reminder, the principled and uncompromising match between the national teams of Italy and France will take place today, November 12, in Milan and will kick off at 00:45 Tashkent time. Also, in the final stage of the group phase, on November 15, the French national team will host Turkey as part of the 6th round.

In your opinion, which team will triumph in today's intense match in Milan? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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