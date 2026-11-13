“It was a great match”: What did Roberto Mancini say after the game against France?

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“It was a great match”: What did Roberto Mancini say after the game against France?

The head coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini shared his thoughts after the important UEFA Nations League match against the French national team (3:1). He noted that he was pleased with the team's performance, but emphasized that there is still a long way to go and decisive tasks ahead.

“The boys showed themselves very well on the pitch”

Despite conceding a goal early in the match, the Italians showed character and turned the scoreline in their favor. The coach did not hide that this victory was a great gift for the fans who came to the stadium to support them.

“It was a great match, the boys showed themselves very well on the pitch. I am very happy for them. This victory was also important for the fans who came to the stadium to support our team. We conceded a goal at the very beginning of the match, but the game could have ended with an even larger score in our favor”, Mancini said in an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio.

Performance of the Italian national team

Data and details

Nations League Matchday 5

France — Italy: 1:3

Group standing

Leading with 10 points (France also has 10 points)

Main problems

Missed penalties and defensive errors

Next opponent

Away match against the Belgium national team

Penalty miss and the upcoming match against Belgium

Addressing the missed penalty during the game, the coach noted that such situations happen in football, and the most important thing is that the team remained calm:

  • “Missing a penalty is a mistake. Unfortunately, such things happen in football. But we kept our composure and continued to play in our own style. That is the most important thing”.

Currently, the Italian national team is leading with 10 points in the group (France also has the same number of points, while Belgium has 9 points). Mancini emphasized that the upcoming match against Belgium is of decisive importance and that the boys want revenge for the previous defeat.

Do you think the Italian national team under Roberto Mancini can win the current Nations League season? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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