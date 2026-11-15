How did Saba Lazishvili defeat Urijah Faber in the final seconds in Abu Dhabi? (video)

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How did Saba Lazishvili defeat Urijah Faber in the final seconds in Abu Dhabi? (video)

The prestigious Real American Freestyle (RAF) tournament held in Abu Dhabi is delivering real sensations to fans. As part of the competition, 21-year-old Georgian fighter Saba Lazishvili stepped into the ring against MMA legend and experienced former WEC champion Urijah Faber, securing an unexpected and determined comeback victory.

Last-minute replacement and a turn of events in the final seconds

This world-class bout was surrounded by intense circumstances. Just one day before the fight, Saba Lazishvili replaced Umar Nurmagomedov, who had withdrawn from the tournament. For the young athlete, who had to prepare on such short notice, this was a serious test.

In the uncompromising battle against the experienced Urijah Faber, Lazishvili was trailing throughout the match. However, he found the strength to score decisive points in the final minute, turning the score in his favor and achieving a sensational victory.

Fight details

Indicators and information

Tournament name

Real American Freestyle (RAF Abu Dhabi)

Winning athlete

Saba Lazishvili (21-year-old Georgian fighter)

Opponent

Urijah Faber (MMA legend, former WEC champion)

Method of victory

Determined comeback in the final seconds

Return to the octagon after detention

This victory was not only a sporting result but also a major psychological achievement. This success came following his release from a 48-hour detention after the conflict in Abu Dhabi between the teams of Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov.

Despite legal and emotional difficulties, the young fighter stepped into the ring and once again proved his high potential and strong will to the whole world.

What do you think the future holds for Saba Lazishvili, who defeated an MMA legend after one day of preparation and severe trials? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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