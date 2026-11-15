How did Saba Lazishvili defeat Urijah Faber in the final seconds in Abu Dhabi? (video)

The prestigious Real American Freestyle (RAF) tournament held in Abu Dhabi is delivering real sensations to fans. As part of the competition, 21-year-old Georgian fighter Saba Lazishvili stepped into the ring against MMA legend and experienced former WEC champion Urijah Faber, securing an unexpected and determined comeback victory.

Last-minute replacement and a turn of events in the final seconds

This world-class bout was surrounded by intense circumstances. Just one day before the fight, Saba Lazishvili replaced Umar Nurmagomedov, who had withdrawn from the tournament. For the young athlete, who had to prepare on such short notice, this was a serious test.

In the uncompromising battle against the experienced Urijah Faber, Lazishvili was trailing throughout the match. However, he found the strength to score decisive points in the final minute, turning the score in his favor and achieving a sensational victory.