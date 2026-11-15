How did Saba Lazishvili defeat Urijah Faber in the final seconds in Abu Dhabi? (video)
The prestigious Real American Freestyle (RAF) tournament held in Abu Dhabi is delivering real sensations to fans. As part of the competition, 21-year-old Georgian fighter Saba Lazishvili stepped into the ring against MMA legend and experienced former WEC champion Urijah Faber, securing an unexpected and determined comeback victory.
Last-minute replacement and a turn of events in the final seconds
This world-class bout was surrounded by intense circumstances. Just one day before the fight, Saba Lazishvili replaced Umar Nurmagomedov, who had withdrawn from the tournament. For the young athlete, who had to prepare on such short notice, this was a serious test.
In the uncompromising battle against the experienced Urijah Faber, Lazishvili was trailing throughout the match. However, he found the strength to score decisive points in the final minute, turning the score in his favor and achieving a sensational victory.
Fight details
Indicators and information
Tournament name
Real American Freestyle (RAF Abu Dhabi)
Winning athlete
Saba Lazishvili (21-year-old Georgian fighter)
Opponent
Urijah Faber (MMA legend, former WEC champion)
Method of victory
Determined comeback in the final seconds
Return to the octagon after detention
This victory was not only a sporting result but also a major psychological achievement. This success came following his release from a 48-hour detention after the conflict in Abu Dhabi between the teams of Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov.
Despite legal and emotional difficulties, the young fighter stepped into the ring and once again proved his high potential and strong will to the whole world.
What do you think the future holds for Saba Lazishvili, who defeated an MMA legend after one day of preparation and severe trials? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…