Illegal crypto-asset turnover worth 2.6 billion soums exposed in Jizzakh
Operational measures to combat violations in the field of digital technologies and crypto-assets continue across the country. In particular, the illegal activities of an individual engaged in the unlicensed trade and turnover of crypto-assets in the Jizzakh region have been halted.
Details of the incident and exposure
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during operational search activities, the illegal actions of a citizen born in 2007 (19 years old), residing in the Sharof Rashidov district of the Jizzakh region, were identified.
During the investigation, smartphones belonging to the suspect, specifically Samsung S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 11, were examined. Analysis of the data on these devices revealed that illegal crypto-asset operations worth nearly 2.6 billion soums had been conducted through personal accounts.
Investigation and legal indicators
Details and information
Identity of the offender
Born in 2007, resident of Sharof Rashidov district
Amount of illegal turnover
Nearly 2.6 billion soums
Physical evidence
Samsung S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 11 smartphones
Legal measure applied
A criminal case has been initiated under Article 278-8 of the Criminal Code
Legal measures and investigative actions
A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 278-8 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (violation of legislation on the turnover of crypto-assets), and investigative actions by law enforcement agencies are currently underway.
We remind you that in our country, the exchange, purchase, and sale of crypto-assets must be carried out only through special platforms that hold the license established by law. Bypassing this procedure leads to criminal liability.
In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to prevent illegal operations and shadow turnover in the field of digital assets? Leave your opinion in the comments!
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…