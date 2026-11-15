Illegal crypto-asset turnover worth 2.6 billion soums exposed in Jizzakh

1 min read30
Illegal crypto-asset turnover worth 2.6 billion soums exposed in Jizzakh

Operational measures to combat violations in the field of digital technologies and crypto-assets continue across the country. In particular, the illegal activities of an individual engaged in the unlicensed trade and turnover of crypto-assets in the Jizzakh region have been halted.

Details of the incident and exposure

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during operational search activities, the illegal actions of a citizen born in 2007 (19 years old), residing in the Sharof Rashidov district of the Jizzakh region, were identified.

During the investigation, smartphones belonging to the suspect, specifically Samsung S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 11, were examined. Analysis of the data on these devices revealed that illegal crypto-asset operations worth nearly 2.6 billion soums had been conducted through personal accounts.

Investigation and legal indicators

Details and information

Identity of the offender

Born in 2007, resident of Sharof Rashidov district

Amount of illegal turnover

Nearly 2.6 billion soums

Physical evidence

Samsung S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 11 smartphones

Legal measure applied

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 278-8 of the Criminal Code

Legal measures and investigative actions

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 278-8 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (violation of legislation on the turnover of crypto-assets), and investigative actions by law enforcement agencies are currently underway.

We remind you that in our country, the exchange, purchase, and sale of crypto-assets must be carried out only through special platforms that hold the license established by law. Bypassing this procedure leads to criminal liability.

In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to prevent illegal operations and shadow turnover in the field of digital assets? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Society