Illegal crypto-asset turnover worth 2.6 billion soums exposed in Jizzakh

Operational measures to combat violations in the field of digital technologies and crypto-assets continue across the country. In particular, the illegal activities of an individual engaged in the unlicensed trade and turnover of crypto-assets in the Jizzakh region have been halted.

Details of the incident and exposure

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during operational search activities, the illegal actions of a citizen born in 2007 (19 years old), residing in the Sharof Rashidov district of the Jizzakh region, were identified.

During the investigation, smartphones belonging to the suspect, specifically Samsung S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 11, were examined. Analysis of the data on these devices revealed that illegal crypto-asset operations worth nearly 2.6 billion soums had been conducted through personal accounts.