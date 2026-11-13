Arda Guler's supergoal was not enough: Belgium defeated Turkey away

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Arda Guler's supergoal was not enough: Belgium defeated Turkey away

The 5th round matches of the UEFA Nations League have reached a heated stage. In one of the central clashes that captured the fans' attention, the Turkish national team hosted the Belgian national team on their home turf. In an intense and goal-rich encounter, the visitors broke their opponent's resolve and secured a comeback victory with a score of 2:1.

Guler's masterpiece goal and the Belgian response

The hosts, who started the match actively, opened the scoring in the middle of the first half. The Turkish national team's beloved star Arda Guler scored a stunning and spectacular supergoal in the 20th minute, "shaking" the stadium (1:0).

However, the Belgians did not take long to respond. The experienced stars turned the tide of the game in their favor in a short time:

  • 27th minute: Team captain Kevin De Bruyne restored parity (1:1).

  • 30th minute: Charles De Ketelaere found the back of the net once again, putting the visitors in the lead (1:2).

Match statistics and details

Data

Final score

Turkey — Belgium 1:2

Goalscorers

Arda Guler (20) — Kevin De Bruyne (27), Charles De Ketelaere (30)

Tournament standing

Belgium in 2nd place with 9 points, Turkey in 4th place with no points

Lineups and substitutes

  • Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir, Merih Demiral, Samet Akaydin, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mert Muldur (Zeki Celik, 70), Ismail Yuksek, Hakan Calhanoglu (Orkun Kokcu, 58), Salih Ozcan, Kenan Yildiz (Can Uzun, 80), Arda Guler, Enes Unal (Emre Kilinc, 58).

  • Belgium: Senne Lammens, Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Joel Ordóñez, Maxim De Cuyper, Kevin De Bruyne (Leandro Trossard, 69), Nicolas Raskin (Hans Vanaken, 90+3), Youri Tielemans, Diego Moreira (Dodi Lukebakio, 68), Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku (Stanis Idumbo-Muzambo, 80).

Changes in the tournament table

After this important victory, the Belgians increased their point tally to 9, moving up to 2nd place in Group A. The Turkish national team, having not yet collected a single point, currently occupies the 4th position in the group.

In your opinion, why couldn't the Turkish national team maintain their lead after Arda Guler's supergoal? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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