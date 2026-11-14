Confident victories for Norway and Hungary: UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 concludes
The UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 matches are in full swing across Europe. Fans are witnessing intense and crucial games that are intensifying the competition in the groups. As part of this round, Norway hosted Wales on their home turf, while the Hungarian national team visited Georgia and secured important points.
Norway — Wales 3:1: Haaland's goal and Norway's victory
Playing in front of their home crowd, the Norwegian national team (6 points, 2nd place) took on the Wales national team (3rd points, 4th place). The match, which was highly competitive and full of attacks, ended in a 3:1 victory for the hosts.
While the first half was evenly contested, the Norwegians clearly demonstrated their superiority in the second half:
In the 59th minute, Nusa opened the scoring.
In the 68th minute, Schjelderup extended the lead.
Brooks scored a consolation goal for Wales in the 79th minute to narrow the gap.
However, at the end of the match — in the 87th minute, star striker Erling Haaland capitalized on a penalty to seal the game and bring the score to 3:1.
Norway — Wales match lineups
Players
Norway starting XI
Selvik, Ryerson, Ajer, Thorstvedt, Wolfe, Aursnes (Berg, 66), Odegaard, Berge, Bobb (Schjelderup, 66), Nusa, Haaland.
Wales starting XI
Darlow, Williams (Roberts, 72), Rodon, Davies, Dasilva, Cullen (Colwill, 72), James (Brooks, 72), Ampadu, Johnson, Koumas (Harris, 64), Wilson.
Georgia — Hungary 0:2: Hungary achieves an important away victory
Group leaders Hungary (10 points, 1st place) were guests of the Georgia national team (2 points, 4th place). In a very difficult match, the Hungarians triumphed 2:0 thanks to their experience and efficient use of their opportunities.
The fate of the match was decided by the hosts' mistakes and the visitors' activity:
In the 73rd minute, Georgian defender Dvali scored an own goal.
In the 85th minute, Varga brought the score to 2:0, fully securing his team's victory.
Following this win, Hungary has further solidified its lead in the group. The remaining matches of the UEFA Nations League are expected to provide fans with many more interesting and unexpected results.
In your opinion, which national team is the main contender to win the Nations League title this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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