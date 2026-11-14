Confident victories for Norway and Hungary: UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 concludes

The UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 matches are in full swing across Europe. Fans are witnessing intense and crucial games that are intensifying the competition in the groups. As part of this round, Norway hosted Wales on their home turf, while the Hungarian national team visited Georgia and secured important points.

Norway — Wales 3:1: Haaland's goal and Norway's victory

Playing in front of their home crowd, the Norwegian national team (6 points, 2nd place) took on the Wales national team (3rd points, 4th place). The match, which was highly competitive and full of attacks, ended in a 3:1 victory for the hosts.

While the first half was evenly contested, the Norwegians clearly demonstrated their superiority in the second half: