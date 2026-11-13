A determined and fierce victory: Italy defeats France on home soil

One of the most central and uncompromising matches of the 5th round of the UEFA Nations League took place on the Apennine Peninsula. Hosting the French national team on their home turf, Italy defeated their opponent 3:1 in a fierce game that fans had been waiting for, further solidifying their leading position in the group.

France's early goal and the Italians' strong comeback

The visitors started the match actively, and young talent Michael Olise opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute (0:1). This seemed to give the French a psychological advantage.

However, the Italians quickly recovered from this blow and intensified their attacks:

26th minute: Francesco Esposito accurately found the back of the net, restoring parity (1:1).

63rd minute: Midfielder Davide Frattesi, who came on in the second half, made good use of his opportunity to put Italy in the lead (2:1).

75th minute: The same Frattesi scored once again from a penalty, effectively deciding the fate of the game — a brace (3:1).

Match statistics and details Data Final score Italy — France 3:1 Goalscorers Francesco Esposito (26), Davide Frattesi (63, 75 penalty) — Michael Olise (10) Tournament standing Italy in 1st place with 13 points, France in 2nd position Cautions F. Esposito (39), Bastoni (71) — Jacquet (13)

Starting lineups on the pitch

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, Michael Kayode, Riccardo Calafiori, Andrea Cambiaghi (Federico Dimarco, 62), Giorgio Scalvini, Sandro Tonali, Davide Frattesi (Moussa Doumbia, 73), Francesco Esposito (Antonio Vergara, 62), Pio Esposito.

France: Mike Maignan, Ethan Jacquet, Dayot Upamecano, Bradley Barcola (Noah Kouassi, 77), Malo Gusto (Saël Kumbedi, 76), Da Cunha, Désiré Doué (Mayulu, 77), Michael Olise, Adrien Rabiot, Adrien Truffert (Souleymane Diouf, 77), Rayan Cherki (Eduardo Camavinga, 82).

Thus, after this victory, the Italians have increased their point tally and are holding the first place in the group even more confidently.

Do you think the current high form of the Italian national team will allow them to be the main contender for the UEFA Nations League title? Leave your opinion in the comments!