Sensational Statement from Michael Morales: "I Will Fight Islam Makhachev!"

UFC fighter, the undefeated Ecuadorian athlete Michael Morales spoke about his future plans, and after defeating the Brazilian Carlos Prates, expressed firm confidence that he would face the undefeated champion Islam Makhachev in the octagon. At a press conference in New York, the fighter openly stated his goals.

The road to a big fight and a championship belt

Michael Morales will hold his next important fight on January 30 in Toronto, Canada. In this prestigious bout against Carlos Prates, the interim UFC welterweight championship belt will be on the line. The athlete emphasized that this clash is one of the most important steps in his career.

«I will fight Islam Makhachev. There is no doubt about it, it is absolutely certain. After I finish my business in Canada, I will take the championship belt to Ecuador», Morales said at the press conference.

Fight details and plans Key indicators Date and location of the fight January 30, Toronto (Canada) Opponents Michael Morales — Carlos Prates Stakes Interim UFC welterweight championship belt Main goal To win, fight Islam Makhachev, and bring the belt to Ecuador

Intense competition in the division

Michael Morales' statements are causing heated discussions among MMA fans and experts. If he can defeat Carlos Prates at the tournament in Toronto, he will become the primary contender for the championship status in the welterweight division. In turn, a potential fight with Islam Makhachev could become one of the biggest and most anticipated clashes in UFC history.

Do you think Michael Morales can defeat Carlos Prates and enter the octagon against Islam Makhachev? Leave your thoughts in the comments!