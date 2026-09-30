“Islam is not invincible!”: Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates openly challenges Makhachev

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“Islam is not invincible!”: Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates openly challenges Makhachev

Brazilian martial arts master Carlos Prates, who has quickly made a big splash in the UFC welterweight division with his devastating knockouts, has announced that he is fully prepared for a bout against one of the organization's strongest champions, Islam Makhachev.

In an interview with the famous «Podcast Connect Cast» project, while analyzing Makhachev's recent clash with Jack Della Maddalena, Prates sharply dismissed the myth of "invincibility" surrounding the Dagestani fighter: «Looking at the Makhachev – Maddalena fight, I saw that Islam is not the unbeatable opponent everyone thinks he is. Of course, he is very strong, a two-time champion... But I don't understand: why is everyone saying he cannot be beaten? They act like if Makhachev takes you down to the ground, you can't lift your head. How can I not get up? I am going to give Islam the toughest clash of his life», he boldly stated.

The Brazilian striker emphasized that he is polishing his wrestling defense in his camp precisely by starting from lost and unfavorable positions, expressing his readiness to cause a sensation in the octagon.

«Denial of the myth of invincibility, secrets of the ground game, and a bold challenge»: 5 key points

The most important facts regarding Carlos Prates' "callout" thrown at Islam Makhachev:

  • «Islam is not invincible»: Prates closely watched the Makhachev and Maddalena fight and revealed that the champion also has weak points;

  • Rejection of the fear of the ground game: The Brazilian fighter said that he is not afraid of going to the canvas in a clash with Islam and can easily get back up from the ground;

  • Special wrestling training: Carlos emphasized that in his training camp, he constantly puts himself in unfavorable and losing positions to practice defense;

  • Promise of "the toughest fight of his life": Prates stated that if this clash is organized, Makhachev will face the most dangerous and grueling test of his career;

  • Open interview on «Podcast Connect Cast»: These statements rang out during the podcast broadcast and started a new wave of discussions in the MMA world.

Classification of the potential analysis of the Carlos Prates and Islam Makhachev clash

A comparison of the two fighters' styles, strengths, and octagon metrics:

Analysis criteria and metrics

Carlos Prates (Challenger / Knockout Artist)

Islam Makhachev (Current Champion)

Fighting style and school

Muay Thai, kickboxing, aggressive Brazilian striker

Sambo, freestyle wrestling, and balanced grappling

Primary source of danger

Devastating left hand, knees, and heavy knockout power

Takedowns, ground control, and submission holds

Regarding the opponent's weakness

«The Makhachev — Maddalena fight showed that he can be defeated»

The necessity of maintaining distance against fast strikers

Ground and wrestling preparation

«I start training from a lost, unfavorable position»

The world's most flawless top-position control

Octagon psychology

Fearless attack, applying pressure, and taking risks

Cool-headed experience, championship discipline, and patience

Potential fight scenario

Keeping the distance and scoring a quick knockout while standing

Pressing the opponent against the fence, taking them down, and exhausting them

MMA and tactical sports expertise: Can Prates really pose a danger to Makhachev?

Conclusions of mixed martial arts experts:

  • «The knockout punch and the element of surprise»: Carlos Prates is currently considered one of the most dangerous pure strikers in the division; his punching power and movement trajectory are very difficult to predict; if he can relentlessly target the champion while standing, he can pose a serious threat to Makhachev;

  • The problem of defense against Dagestani wrestling: Historically, many strikers (Oliveira, Poirier, Volkanovski) have promised to escape Makhachev's ground game, but executing this in the octagon has turned out to be extremely complex; Prates' confidence that he can "easily get up from the ground" could lead to heavy physical fatigue and falling victim to the champion's submission hold during the fight;

  • The fighter's media boldness and UFC plans: Such bold callouts are very appealing to Dana White and matchmakers; Prates is dramatically increasing attention toward himself, and if he secures a few more brilliant victories, seeing him fight for the championship belt could become an absolute reality.

In your opinion, are Carlos Prates' bold words about Makhachev's ground game simply self-confidence and a PR stunt, or can he genuinely neutralize the champion's wrestling? If a fight between Islam and Carlos is organized, in which round and with what outcome would the clash end? Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis intended for UFC fans with your friends!

Carlos PratesIslam MakhachevUFCPodcast Connect Cast
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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