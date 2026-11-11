At a major event in Tashkent, Islam Makhachev announced his new goal for Sambo

Current two-division UFC champion and mixed martial arts star Islam Makhachev has commented on the special mandate he received at the Sambo World Championships held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The famous Dagestani fighter emphasized that he accepted this mission with great responsibility and promised to take this sport to a new level.

"We will develop Sambo all over the world"

On his official social media pages, Makhachev showcased the status he was awarded at the prestigious competition in Tashkent and left a short and firm message:

"We will develop Sambo all over the world."

Sambo is a key foundation in Islam Makhachev's professional career. Before stepping into the world of MMA, the athlete earned titles as a Russian and World Champion in Combat Sambo. His unique skills on the ground and dominance in the octagon are closely linked to the lessons learned from this school.

Indicator / Stage Islam Makhachev's career and achievements Age and homeland 35 years old, Dagestan (Russia) Base sport Russian and World Combat Sambo Champion MMA career Participating in professional fights since 2010 UFC debut 2015 First championship belt 2022 — became champion in the lightweight division (up to 70 kg) Belt defenses Successfully defended his lightweight title 4 times Second championship belt 2025 — won the championship in the welterweight division New mission Received a mandate to develop Sambo internationally in Tashkent

"Sambo is not just a martial art, but a school of discipline and determination. Makhachev's entry into this process as an ambassador will significantly increase the global prestige of Sambo."

The Octagon King's global Sambo ambassadorship

Today, Makhachev's involvement in promoting Sambo, as he sits at the top of the UFC rankings and holds belts in two weight classes, is being assessed as a significant event in the sports world. The World Championship hosted by Tashkent became one of the historic tournaments in terms of both organization and scope.

Experts believe that the support of a superstar like Makhachev, whom millions of young people admire, will provide a strong impetus to the international efforts to include Sambo in the Olympic Games program.

Do you think the activity of UFC stars like Islam Makhachev will be enough to further popularize Sambo worldwide and take it to the Olympics? Leave your opinion in the comments!