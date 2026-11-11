At a major event in Tashkent, Islam Makhachev announced his new goal for Sambo

2 min read51
At a major event in Tashkent, Islam Makhachev announced his new goal for Sambo

Current two-division UFC champion and mixed martial arts star Islam Makhachev has commented on the special mandate he received at the Sambo World Championships held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The famous Dagestani fighter emphasized that he accepted this mission with great responsibility and promised to take this sport to a new level.

"We will develop Sambo all over the world"

On his official social media pages, Makhachev showcased the status he was awarded at the prestigious competition in Tashkent and left a short and firm message:

"We will develop Sambo all over the world."

Sambo is a key foundation in Islam Makhachev's professional career. Before stepping into the world of MMA, the athlete earned titles as a Russian and World Champion in Combat Sambo. His unique skills on the ground and dominance in the octagon are closely linked to the lessons learned from this school.

Indicator / Stage

Islam Makhachev's career and achievements

Age and homeland

35 years old, Dagestan (Russia)

Base sport

Russian and World Combat Sambo Champion

MMA career

Participating in professional fights since 2010

UFC debut

2015

First championship belt

2022 — became champion in the lightweight division (up to 70 kg)

Belt defenses

Successfully defended his lightweight title 4 times

Second championship belt

2025 — won the championship in the welterweight division

New mission

Received a mandate to develop Sambo internationally in Tashkent

"Sambo is not just a martial art, but a school of discipline and determination. Makhachev's entry into this process as an ambassador will significantly increase the global prestige of Sambo."

The Octagon King's global Sambo ambassadorship

Today, Makhachev's involvement in promoting Sambo, as he sits at the top of the UFC rankings and holds belts in two weight classes, is being assessed as a significant event in the sports world. The World Championship hosted by Tashkent became one of the historic tournaments in terms of both organization and scope.

Experts believe that the support of a superstar like Makhachev, whom millions of young people admire, will provide a strong impetus to the international efforts to include Sambo in the Olympic Games program.

Do you think the activity of UFC stars like Islam Makhachev will be enough to further popularize Sambo worldwide and take it to the Olympics? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport