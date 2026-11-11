At a major event in Tashkent, Islam Makhachev announced his new goal for Sambo
Current two-division UFC champion and mixed martial arts star Islam Makhachev has commented on the special mandate he received at the Sambo World Championships held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The famous Dagestani fighter emphasized that he accepted this mission with great responsibility and promised to take this sport to a new level.
"We will develop Sambo all over the world"
On his official social media pages, Makhachev showcased the status he was awarded at the prestigious competition in Tashkent and left a short and firm message:
"We will develop Sambo all over the world."
Sambo is a key foundation in Islam Makhachev's professional career. Before stepping into the world of MMA, the athlete earned titles as a Russian and World Champion in Combat Sambo. His unique skills on the ground and dominance in the octagon are closely linked to the lessons learned from this school.
Indicator / Stage
Islam Makhachev's career and achievements
Age and homeland
35 years old, Dagestan (Russia)
Base sport
Russian and World Combat Sambo Champion
MMA career
Participating in professional fights since 2010
UFC debut
2015
First championship belt
2022 — became champion in the lightweight division (up to 70 kg)
Belt defenses
Successfully defended his lightweight title 4 times
Second championship belt
2025 — won the championship in the welterweight division
New mission
Received a mandate to develop Sambo internationally in Tashkent
"Sambo is not just a martial art, but a school of discipline and determination. Makhachev's entry into this process as an ambassador will significantly increase the global prestige of Sambo."
The Octagon King's global Sambo ambassadorship
Today, Makhachev's involvement in promoting Sambo, as he sits at the top of the UFC rankings and holds belts in two weight classes, is being assessed as a significant event in the sports world. The World Championship hosted by Tashkent became one of the historic tournaments in terms of both organization and scope.
Experts believe that the support of a superstar like Makhachev, whom millions of young people admire, will provide a strong impetus to the international efforts to include Sambo in the Olympic Games program.
Do you think the activity of UFC stars like Islam Makhachev will be enough to further popularize Sambo worldwide and take it to the Olympics? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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