What did Zinedine Zidane say after the defeat to Italy? A crucial match awaits them
France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial UEFA Nations League Group Stage Matchday 6 clash against Turkey. The manager firmly emphasized that the team should not panic following their 1-3 defeat to Italy. RMC Sport reported the coach's words.
The defeat to Italy and Zidane's composure
According to Zidane, it is natural for young players in the team to experience such difficult moments, and it should not be treated as a tragedy.
“I think these players are used to participating in such matches. My constant message to them is the same: no matter what happens — in good or not-so-good situations — you must maintain a positive mindset. I am not panicking, and I don't intend to.”, said the coach.
He also added that playing again just three days after the Italy match is important, as it is a great opportunity to turn everything around.
The match and the group situation
Details and statistics
Teams
France vs Turkey (Nations League, Matchday 6)
France's position
Second place in the group
Condition for reaching the quarter-finals
Avoiding defeat against Turkey is enough
Mbappe's condition
The captain has returned and is training as usual
Kylian Mbappe's return and the match against Turkey
At the press conference, Zidane also touched upon the condition of team captain Kylian Mbappe. The coach expressed his satisfaction with his return to the squad: “I am happy to see Kylian Mbappe, our captain, again. He is training normally, everything is fine.”.
Recall that the France national team is currently second in the group. To secure a ticket to the quarter-finals of the competition, it will be enough for the French not to lose against Turkey. The match starts today, November 15, at 00:45 Tashkent time.
Do you think the France national team, led by Zinedine Zidane, can achieve a positive result against Turkey? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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