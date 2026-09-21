“The fashion show is over, it’s time for football”: Zidane imposes strict ban on the French national team

·1·Sport
“The fashion show is over, it’s time for football”: Zidane imposes strict ban on the French national team

The head coach of the French national team, Zinedine Zidane, has made a drastic and sensational decision to strengthen discipline within the squad and ensure players focus solely on results on the pitch. derbyderbyderby.it According to a special report by the publication, the legendary French expert has put an end to the habit of players engaging in long, meaningless conversations with journalists and showing off extravagant outfits before the 'Les Bleus' training camps.

In recent years, the arrival of French national team stars at the Clairefontaine national technical center had turned into a real Parisian 'fashion show'. Representatives of glossy magazines and show business, far from sports, would wait outside the base to photograph the players for hours, pushing the team's primary mission into the background. Tired of such excessive luxury and distractions, Zidane is now implementing a strict filter: under the new rules, the right to photograph and interact with players is granted only to sports journalists specifically accredited by the French Football Federation (FFF).

So, how will Zidane's iron discipline affect the mood of the stars, and can this restriction return the French team to the pinnacle of world football?

“Clairefontaine is not a podium”: The essence of the new rules introduced by Zidane

Details of the new restrictions and regulations introduced for the national team:

  • “Fashion Week” has been ended: Players are officially banned from creating a show by wearing extravagant and expensive clothing when arriving at the base;

  • “Red light” for show business journalists: Lifestyle and fashion publications that are not related to sports are no longer allowed to work freely at the Clairefontaine base;

  • Only special FFF accreditation: From now on, the right to film and conduct short interviews with national team members is granted only to specialized sports media outlets that have received authorization from the French Football Federation;

  • Focus only on training: The coaching staff has made it a requirement for players to focus on tactical preparation and physical recovery rather than choosing outfits and wasting time in front of cameras;

  • A single rule regardless of star status: Restrictions Kylian Mbappé, apply equally to everyone from global stars like Eduardo Camavinga to newly called-up debutants.

French national team: Comparing the atmosphere before and during the Zidane era

Analysis of changes at the Clairefontaine center:

Criteria and directions

Previous order (Recent years)

Zinedine Zidane's new requirement

Process of arriving at the base

Open fashion show, expensive looks

Simple, modest, and sports-appropriate attire

Press coverage

Show business, fashion, and glossy magazines

Only official sports media and FFF media

Conversations with journalists

Long photo sessions and discussions in open areas

Short and limited communication based on regulations

Coaching goal

Freedom for media image and PR

Iron discipline, less noise, and high focus

Main center of attention

Discussions on social media

Only tactics and results on the pitch

Football expertise: Why did Zidane take this step?

Key conclusions from European football insiders and French sports analysts:

  • Restoration of discipline and concentration: Zinedine Zidane has always hated unnecessary noise outside the pitch; the coach wants to clear the players' minds of media pressure before major tournaments;

  • Maintaining balance within the team: Some young players' outfits becoming trends instead of their performance could create an unhealthy atmosphere in the dressing room; the new restriction eliminates this division;

  • Return to a championship mentality: Real Madrid, having won consecutive Champions League titles with, Zidane knows well that success comes only through iron discipline and 100% dedication on the pitch;

  • Full support from the Federation: The FFF leadership has welcomed the coach's decision, as it was high time to put an end to the unhealthy entertainment shows surrounding the national team.

This drastic demarche by Zinedine Zidane shows that the fight against 'star syndrome' in the French national team has begun and a new era working only for victory has opened.

Do you think Zinedine Zidane's ban on 'fashion shows' for players is the right decision, or are shows and personal style also necessary in modern football? Can iron discipline lead France back to international trophies? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hottest disciplinary changes in world football with all football fans!

Zinedine ZidaneFrance National TeamClairefontaineFFFFootball Discipline
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

«It was not a penalty»: Former Spanish referee exposes controversial decision in Madrid derby«It was not a penalty»: Former Spanish referee exposes controversial decision in Madrid derbyToday, 10:28Goals from Messi and Suarez in Miami: Inter Miami records a hard-fought draw!Goals from Messi and Suarez in Miami: Inter Miami records a hard-fought draw!Today, 10:26How much money is awarded for Asian Games medals in Central Asia?How much money is awarded for Asian Games medals in Central Asia?Today, 10:25Triumph and drama in Samarkand: Uzbekistan men's team rises to 1st placeTriumph and drama in Samarkand: Uzbekistan men's team rises to 1st placeToday, 10:24Battle of the millions in the octagon: Official purses for UFC 331 fighters announced!Battle of the millions in the octagon: Official purses for UFC 331 fighters announced!Today, 08:27Nagoya-2026 Start: Kazakhstan wins 4 golds, and Uzbekistan claims its first medal in karateNagoya-2026 Start: Kazakhstan wins 4 golds, and Uzbekistan claims its first medal in karateToday, 08:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev