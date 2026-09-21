“The fashion show is over, it’s time for football”: Zidane imposes strict ban on the French national team

The head coach of the French national team, Zinedine Zidane, has made a drastic and sensational decision to strengthen discipline within the squad and ensure players focus solely on results on the pitch. derbyderbyderby.it According to a special report by the publication, the legendary French expert has put an end to the habit of players engaging in long, meaningless conversations with journalists and showing off extravagant outfits before the 'Les Bleus' training camps.

In recent years, the arrival of French national team stars at the Clairefontaine national technical center had turned into a real Parisian 'fashion show'. Representatives of glossy magazines and show business, far from sports, would wait outside the base to photograph the players for hours, pushing the team's primary mission into the background. Tired of such excessive luxury and distractions, Zidane is now implementing a strict filter: under the new rules, the right to photograph and interact with players is granted only to sports journalists specifically accredited by the French Football Federation (FFF).

So, how will Zidane's iron discipline affect the mood of the stars, and can this restriction return the French team to the pinnacle of world football?

“Clairefontaine is not a podium”: The essence of the new rules introduced by Zidane

Details of the new restrictions and regulations introduced for the national team:

“Fashion Week” has been ended: Players are officially banned from creating a show by wearing extravagant and expensive clothing when arriving at the base;

“Red light” for show business journalists: Lifestyle and fashion publications that are not related to sports are no longer allowed to work freely at the Clairefontaine base;

Only special FFF accreditation: From now on, the right to film and conduct short interviews with national team members is granted only to specialized sports media outlets that have received authorization from the French Football Federation;

Focus only on training: The coaching staff has made it a requirement for players to focus on tactical preparation and physical recovery rather than choosing outfits and wasting time in front of cameras;

A single rule regardless of star status: Restrictions Kylian Mbappé, apply equally to everyone from global stars like Eduardo Camavinga to newly called-up debutants.

French national team: Comparing the atmosphere before and during the Zidane era

Analysis of changes at the Clairefontaine center:

Criteria and directions Previous order (Recent years) Zinedine Zidane's new requirement Process of arriving at the base Open fashion show, expensive looks Simple, modest, and sports-appropriate attire Press coverage Show business, fashion, and glossy magazines Only official sports media and FFF media Conversations with journalists Long photo sessions and discussions in open areas Short and limited communication based on regulations Coaching goal Freedom for media image and PR Iron discipline, less noise, and high focus Main center of attention Discussions on social media Only tactics and results on the pitch

Football expertise: Why did Zidane take this step?

Key conclusions from European football insiders and French sports analysts:

Restoration of discipline and concentration: Zinedine Zidane has always hated unnecessary noise outside the pitch; the coach wants to clear the players' minds of media pressure before major tournaments;

Maintaining balance within the team: Some young players' outfits becoming trends instead of their performance could create an unhealthy atmosphere in the dressing room; the new restriction eliminates this division;

Return to a championship mentality: Real Madrid, having won consecutive Champions League titles with, Zidane knows well that success comes only through iron discipline and 100% dedication on the pitch;

Full support from the Federation: The FFF leadership has welcomed the coach's decision, as it was high time to put an end to the unhealthy entertainment shows surrounding the national team.

This drastic demarche by Zinedine Zidane shows that the fight against 'star syndrome' in the French national team has begun and a new era working only for victory has opened.

Do you think Zinedine Zidane's ban on 'fashion shows' for players is the right decision, or are shows and personal style also necessary in modern football? Can iron discipline lead France back to international trophies? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hottest disciplinary changes in world football with all football fans!