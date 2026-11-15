The Race for the Golden Boot in the Turkish Süper Lig: Who Leads the Top Scorer Chart?

The 11th round of the Turkish Süper Lig concluded with intense matches and unexpected results. The question currently captivating fans and experts following the Turkish league this season is: the Golden Boot race, which is becoming increasingly fierce. The arrival of famous star strikers from top European leagues during the last summer transfer window has significantly boosted the quality and competitiveness of the championship.

New leader and injured stars

Following the conclusion of the eleventh round, there has been a clear shift in the top scorers' ranking, and Amed forward Gift Orban has climbed to the top spot. The Nigerian striker added another goal to his tally in the match against Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, his compatriot and one of the main challengers — Galatasaray leader Victor Osimhen was forced to miss this round's game due to injury. Consequently, Osimhen's tally of nine goals remains unchanged for now.

Top scorers ranking Current goal count and status Gift Orban (Amed) Leader, goal tally increasing Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) 9 goals (temporarily sidelined due to injury) Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) 9 goals (added another goal in the 11th round) Dušan Vlahović (Beşiktaş) 9 goals (caught up with the leaders after scoring a brace in the last round)

The activity of Mohamed Salah and Dušan Vlahović

Two of the three prominent forwards trailing the two Nigerian strikers found the net in the 11th round. While Trabzonspor's star representative Mohamed Salah scored his ninth goal of the season, Beşiktaş striker Dušan Vlahović a brace by scoring, he caught up with Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah.

Eldor Shomurodov's struggle and the chasers

Our compatriot, who has become the main figure in the attacking line of Başakşehir club, Eldor Shomurodov played an important role in his team's latest comeback victory. However, our legionnaire could not find the back of the net in this round. As a result, Shomurodov's goal tally remained at eight and he dropped to third place in the top scorers' ranking.

Also, dangerous players like Juan (Göztepe), Adrian Benedyczak (Kasımpaşa), and Vedat Muriqi (Fenerbahçe) with seven goals each, as well as Jesús Ramírez (Çorum), Dia Saba (Amed), and Mason Greenwood (Fenerbahçe) with six goals each, are closely following the leaders in the Süper Lig top scorers list.

Who do you think will win the Turkish Süper Lig Golden Boot this season? Can Eldor Shomurodov regain the lead? Leave your thoughts in the comments!