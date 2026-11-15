Defeat against Denmark and loss of a leader: A major blow for Portugal

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Defeat against Denmark and loss of a leader: A major blow for Portugal

The UEFA Nations League group stage match against Denmark ended in a heavy defeat and significant losses for Portugal. Unexpectedly, losing 4-1, the Portuguese side saw their star midfielder Bernardo Silva suffer an injury and leave the training camp early. This was reported by AS. The match against Denmark and the injury sustained

During the uncompromising clash against the Scandinavians, Bernardo Silva was injured. After the match, the experienced midfielder underwent an immediate medical examination, and doctors confirmed the injury. So far, the recovery timeline and the exact nature of the injury have not been officially disclosed by the club or the national team.

Situation and statistics

Details

Latest match result

Denmark 4-1 Portugal (UEFA Nations League)

Injured player

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City midfielder)

Upcoming match

Match against Wales (Tuesday, November 17)

Group standing

Portugal remains in first place before the final round

Loss before the match against Wales

Due to health issues, Bernardo Silva will not be able to help the Portugal national team in the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The Portuguese will face

Wales on Tuesday, November 17. It is worth noting that despite the setback before the final round, the Portugal national team still

holds first place in their group. However, the injury to their key player and his return to the club is causing concern for fans and the coaching staff. How much do you think the absence of Bernardo Silva will affect Portugal's future matches? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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