Uzbekistan U17 Fails to Pass Portugal Test: 2 Goals in the Second Half and Defeat

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Uzbekistan U17 Fails to Pass Portugal Test: 2 Goals in the Second Half and Defeat

The Uzbekistan youth national team (U17) played an international friendly match against their local peers in Portugal, home to one of Europe's most advanced football academies. Serving as a serious test for our young representatives who are intensively preparing for the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, the match ended in a 2:0 victory for the hosts.

In the first half, both teams fought on equal terms, creating favorable opportunities to open the scoring, but both clean sheets were maintained. However, in the second half of the match, the young Portuguese talents sharply increased the pressure and made the most of their chances: the scoring was opened in the 64th minute, and the gap was widened to two goals in the 77th minute. At the end of the match, all efforts by our compatriots to score a consolation goal came to nothing.

"A tough test in Europe, a 0:0 first half, and a 13-minute gap": 5 key points

The most important official facts regarding the match between Portugal and Uzbekistan U17:

  • Test match in Europe: The Uzbekistan U17 national team played an official international friendly match against the host youngsters in Portugal;

  • Solid defense in the first half: During the opening 45 minutes of the match, our representatives did not concede the initiative and managed to keep the score at 0:0;

  • Two goals in the second half: The hosts scored the first goal in the 64th minute, and 13 minutes later (in the 77th minute) cemented their victory;

  • Counter-attacks proved ineffective: Despite the coaching staff bringing on substitutes after the second goal, it was impossible to narrow the scoreline;

  • Comprehensive squad rotation: In this match, the head coach tested the capabilities of 18 players, identifying shortcomings at the international level.

Full details and protocol of the Portugal U17 vs Uzbekistan U17 friendly match

Classification of technical parameters, goal chronology, and lineup formations:

Competition and performance criteria

Portugal U17 national team

Uzbekistan U17 national team

Final score

2 : 0 (victory)

0 : 2 (defeat)

First half result

0 : 0 (equal forces)

0 : 0 (clean sheet maintained)

Goal scoring times

64th minute (1:0) and 77th minute (2:0)

Scoring opportunities were not converted

Starting lineup

Selected strong squad of the hosts

O. Shomurodov, M. Anvarov (c), M. Abdisoliyev, A. Rahimov, A. Abdunabiyev, I. Ravshanov, M. Mamatov, M. Murodov, S. Sadirjonov, A. Ravshanbekov, A. Aliyev

Substitutes deployed

Tactical and strong substitutions

E. Olimov, N. O‘ktamov, J. O‘ktamboyev, D. Mirzabekov, M. Orifxonov, H. Tohirov, L. Abduraimov

Main conclusion of the match

Superiority in quick decision-making and finishing attacks

Need for physical stability and maintaining concentration for 90 minutes

Tactical and scouting expertise: Why is such a defeat beneficial for the youth?

Conclusions of youth football experts, tactical analysts, and scouts:

  • "The lesson of facing a strong opponent": In youth football, one cannot grow solely through victories over weak or regional teams; playing away against the Portuguese football school, which nurtured Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva, allowed our players to practically experience the speed of modern European football, decision-making under pressing, and vision of the field;

  • The post-60th minute collapse syndrome: Although our representatives put up decent resistance against the opponent in the first half, conceding successive goals in the 64th and 77th minutes showed that there are issues with physical conditioning and maintaining concentration at the same level throughout 90 minutes; this is the most crucial point that must be fixed before international tournaments;

  • Foundation for the future: The result of this match has friendly status and does not affect the standings; most importantly, the coaching staff obtained valuable information to evaluate the real international-level potential of the seven substitutes who came on (Olimov, O‘ktamov, Tohirov, and others) and to select the optimal squad for upcoming official qualifying matches.

In your opinion, how much does gaining experience in away matches against European giants motivate our young players to shine in the future for the senior national team? Which aspects do you think the Uzbekistan U17 team needs to strengthen more — defensive discipline or finishing skills? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this professional analysis of Uzbek youth football with all fans!

Uzbekistan U17 national teamPortugal U17Uzbekistan U17 national team in Portugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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