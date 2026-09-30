Brian Riemer: Problems will start for Portugal when Cristiano Ronaldo retires

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Brian Riemer: Problems will start for Portugal when Cristiano Ronaldo retires

Denmark national team head coach Brian Riemer shared important thoughts on the future of the Portugal national team and veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the star forward's retirement from international football could trigger a serious hierarchical crisis within the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As Portugal prepares for the Nations League match against Denmark, the main focus remains on Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary player, currently representing Al-Nassr, remains the central figure of his country's main team despite his age.

Ronaldo and the issue of hierarchy in the national team

According to information from Goal.com, Brian Riemer considers the criticism of the player groundless and emphasized that his role in the team is incomparable. In an interview with TV2, the Danish coach noted that beyond his on-field utility, his status in the dressing room is also crucial.

“I think people often underestimate his influence on the team. I am convinced that the day he stops his international career, a major problem will arise regarding the hierarchy. I think he holds the team together with a very strong thread,” said Riemer.

Defenders' opinions and physical condition

Danish defender Joakim Mæhle also acknowledged that playing against the experienced striker is difficult. Mæhle noted that Ronaldo's playing style differs from Gonçalo Ramos; although he is a bit more static, he can punish the opponent at any moment with his incredible goal-scoring prowess.

According to A Bola, the Portuguese captain's participation in recent training sessions has been somewhat limited. The striker, who remained on the bench in the match against Norway, is training under a special individual program to recover his physical condition.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese Football Federation stated that the player has no official injury. The Danes, meanwhile, are paying close attention to every move of their experienced opponent ahead of the upcoming match.

Cristiano RonaldoBrian RiemerPortugalDenmarkNations League
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Jahongir Tursunov
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