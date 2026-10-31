Michael Carrick explains the defeat to Chelsea and Manchester United's drop to 16th place

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Michael Carrick explains the defeat to Chelsea and Manchester United's drop to 16th place

Michael Carrick, the head coach of Manchester United, shared his thoughts after his team's 0-2 away defeat to Chelsea in the English Premier League. This painful loss to the London side has pushed the Mancunians down into the dangerous lower reaches of the table — the team has now plummeted to 16th place in the Premier League.

In an interview with the prestigious BBC, the English coach openly admitted that the two halves of the match were drastically different and that the team completely lost control in the second half.

"We should have opened the scoring in the first half": Carrick's analysis

The head coach noted that he was pleased with his team's performance at the start of the match, but failing to capitalize on their chances proved costly:

  • A positive start and missed opportunities: According to Carrick, Manchester United started the match with high spirits, followed the plan, created several dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal, and should have opened the scoring in the first half;

  • Sluggishness and a drop in tempo: However, after the break, the Mancunians could not maintain the intensity on the pitch and naturally saw the pace of the game drop significantly.

"An unlucky goal and a penalty put us in a difficult position"

Speaking about the dramatic turn of events in the second half that decided the fate of the match, Michael Carrick commented:

"In the second half, it seemed like everything fell apart in an instant. The first goal we conceded was a very unlucky episode, and shortly after, a penalty was awarded against us. We found ourselves in a very difficult, complex situation, and the game changed according to a completely different scenario."

Danger in the standings: Man Utd in 16th place

Due to a string of defeats, Manchester United is facing a deep crisis in the table:

  • 16th position: The club is on the edge of the danger zone in the standings, sitting in 16th place;

  • Carrick's future: Consecutive defeats and the team's slide down the table are casting serious doubt on Michael Carrick's future in the managerial seat. The club's management is on the verge of making a firm decision in the near future.

Manchester UnitedMichael CarrickEnglish Premier LeagueChelsea
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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