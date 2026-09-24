First defeat at the Olympiad: Uzbekistan loses to Germany in Round 8

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First defeat at the Olympiad: Uzbekistan loses to Germany in Round 8

The 8th round of the 46th Chess Olympiad, hosted by the city of Samarkand, brought unparalleled excitement and unexpected drama for tournament fans and experts. After maintaining a 100% record and holding the sole lead in the first 7 rounds of the competition, the main Uzbekistan men's national team was forced to accept its first defeat of this Olympiad.

In a grueling match against Germany, despite Sindarov's brilliant victory over Matthias Bluebaum, the wins by brothers Frederik and Rasmus Svane secured a 2.5 : 1.5 victory for the visitors; Nodirbek Abdusattorov's draw on board 1 against Vincent Keymer could not tip the scales in the overall match.

However, there were plenty of heroes who brought great joy to Uzbek chess fans in this round: the main Uzbekistan women's national team, led by Afruza Khamdamova, defeated the strong Netherlands team 3:1, while the youth team, Uzbekistan-2, pulled off one of the round's biggest sensations by beating the England team, composed of renowned grandmasters, 2.5 : 1.5!

So, what went wrong in the match against Germany after a flawless 7-round run, what hope do the brilliant performances of Sindarov and Khamdamova give our teams, and how are our medal chances assessed ahead of the final three decisive rounds of the Olympiad?

«First defeat, girls' triumph, and England's loss»: 5 key points of Round 8

In Samarkand the 46th Olympiad's Most important events and results from Round 8:

  • First defeat and a break: After a 7-round winning streak, the main Uzbekistan team lost to Germany by a minimal score of 1.5 : 2.5;

  • A brilliant masterclass from Javokhir Sindarov: Having defeated strong grandmaster Matthias Bluebaum on board 2, Sindarov further increased his personal rating and remains one of the most reliable players in the tournament;

  • Women's victory led by Afruza Khamdamova: Our girls defeated the Netherlands 3:1, taking an important step toward the podium;

  • «England sensation» from Uzbekistan-2: The England team, featuring experienced giants like Michael Adams, was defeated by our representatives thanks to Humoyun Begmuratov's win (2.5 : 1.5);

  • Intrigue for medals at its peak: After Round 8, the race for the lead has intensified, and the remaining 3 rounds will determine the fate of the championship.

First defeat at the Olympiad: Uzbekistan loses to Germany in Round 8

Samarkand-2026: Detailed results registry for all boards of Round 8

Full protocol statistics for all our men's and women's national teams:

Men's team matches

Matchup

Boards and opponent clash

Result

Overall significance of the game

Germany – Uzbekistan-1

(Final: 2.5 : 1.5)

Vincent Keymer — Nodirbek Abdusattorov

0.5 : 0.5

A tough and tense grandmaster draw on board 1

Javokhir Sindarov — Matthias Bluebaum

1 : 0

Sindarov's positional attack and perfect victory

Frederik Svane — Nodirbek Yakubboev

1 : 0

Opponent's active play and tactical superiority

Shamsiddin Vokhidov — Rasmus Svane

0 : 1

Tension in time trouble and loss of points

England – Uzbekistan-2

(Final: 1.5 : 2.5)

Michael Adams — Jahongir Vakhidov

0.5 : 0.5

Solid defense and draw against the legendary Adams

Abdimalik Adisalimov — Maroroa Gavain

0.5 : 0.5

Important half-point in an equal position

Luke McShane — Muhammadzohid Suyarov

0.5 : 0.5

Draw achieved in active combat

Humoyun Begmuratov — Daniel Fernandez

1 : 0

The golden victory by Begmuratov that decided the match!

Uzbekistan-3 – Switzerland

(Final: 1 : 3)

Saidakbar Saydaliev — Sebastian Bogner

0 : 1

Superiority of the experienced Swiss leader

Bahrom Bahrillaev — Nico Georgiadis

0.5 : 0.5

Equality of forces on board 2

Almas Rahmatullaev — Li Min Peng

0 : 1

Opponent's superiority in a complex endgame

Fabian Baenziger — Muhammadali Abdurahmonov

0.5 : 0.5

A fighting draw in a uncompromising battle

Women's team matches

Matchup

Boards and opponent clash

Result

Overall significance of the game

Netherlands – Uzbekistan-1

(Final: 1 : 3)

Eline Roebers — Afruza Khamdamova

0 : 1

An incredible skillful victory by Afruza on board 1!

Umida Omonova — Peng Zhaoqin

0 : 1

Victory of the experienced Chinese-Dutch veteran

Machteld van Foreest — Nilufarxon Imomqoziyeva

0 : 1

Imomqoziyeva's precise combination and clean victory

Guldona Karimova — Anna-Maja Kazarian

1 : 0

Resilient play by Karimova that put the final point

Cuba – Uzbekistan-2

(Final: 3 : 1)

Maritza Arribas — Nilufar Yakubbaeva

1 : 0

Victory of the Cuban leader on board 1

Marjona Malikova — Yerisbel Miranda

0.5 : 0.5

Strong resistance and a worthy draw

Yaniet Marrero — Madinabonu Khalilova

0.5 : 0.5

Stable defense and half-point

Asal Salimova — Ineymig Hernandez

0 : 1

Point for the Cubans on the last board

Jamaica – Uzbekistan (extra)

(Final: 1 : 3)

Adani Clarke — Zilola Aktamova

0 : 1

Aktamova's confident victory

Maftuna Bobomurodova — Rachel Miller

1 : 0

Attack by Bobomurodova that left the opponent helpless

Kaia Gayle — Shohina Ahmedova

0 : 1

Total dominance of Ahmedova over the opponent

Barchinoy Shokirjonova — Gabriela Watson

0 : 1

The only point for the Jamaican representative

First defeat at the Olympiad: Uzbekistan loses to Germany in Round 8First defeat at the Olympiad: Uzbekistan loses to Germany in Round 8

Chess and tournament expertise: What is the situation after the defeat to Germany and what lies ahead?

Conclusions from international chess analysts and grandmasters:

  • «One defeat is not a tragedy»: In an 11-round marathon like the Olympiad, even the most powerful teams stumble; when we became champions at the 2022 Chennai Olympiad, our team also experienced tough draws; Germany currently has a young and very strong generation (Keymer, the Svane brothers), and they came to the tournament well-prepared;

  • Javokhir Sindarov's championship form: Sindarov remains the most reliable player throughout the competition; his destruction of a renowned defender like Bluebaum shows he is at the peak of his mental and tactical career;

  • The Afruza Khamdamova phenomenon: In the women's team, Afruza's victory over the strong Eline Roebers on board 1 boosted our girls' team spirit significantly; the 3:1 victory over a European giant like the Netherlands created a huge opportunity for our women to reach the Olympiad podium for the first time in history;

  • The courage shown by the Uzbekistan-2 team: Defeating the England team led by Michael Adams proves how strong our reserve squad is and that two equally strong Olympic teams have been formed in our country;

  • The last 3 rounds — the golden final: Currently, our men's team must draw the right conclusions from the defeat and give their all in rounds 9, 10, and 11; in the Swiss system, points lost by main rivals among themselves will allow Uzbekistan to return to the first place.

The battle in Samarkand continues, and the fight for the championship has truly reached its peak!

Do you think the Uzbekistan men's national team can win all their remaining 3 rounds after the unexpected defeat to Germany and defend the Olympiad trophy? How do you personally rate our girls' 3:1 victory over the Netherlands? Leave your personal thoughts and words of encouragement for our chess players in the comments and share this analysis of the historic Olympiad in our country with all chess lovers!

46th Chess OlympiadSamarkandJavohir SindarovAfruza KhamdamovaUzbekistan Chess
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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