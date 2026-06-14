Qatar secures 1 point in match against Switzerland (video)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, held on the magnificent pitches of North America, continues with a series of intense matches and unexpected results. In the latest Group B match of the first round, one of Asia's strong representatives, the Qatar national team, faced the experienced European side, Switzerland. Although the Europeans dominated tactically and physically, creating several dangerous chances, Julen Lopetegui's side showed true grit.

Pushing forward with all their might in the final stages of the game, the Qatari players found the back of the net, dramatically avoiding defeat.

First point in World Cup history and the Lopetegui phenomenon

This hard-fought draw became a truly historic event for Qatari fans who eagerly awaited the final whistle. For the first time in their history, the Qatar national team managed to secure a point in a FIFA World Cup final tournament.

It is worth noting that this prestigious tournament, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is the second World Cup in Qatar's history. Previously, at the 2022 tournament, they qualified automatically as hosts and lost all their group matches. This time, under the guidance of experienced specialist Julen Lopetegui, the team showed they have taken on a new identity.

You can familiarize yourself with the overall situation in Group B after the first round and the upcoming match schedule in the special analytical table below:

Group and round status Teams Result Total points in group Round 2 schedule Round 3 decisive matches Group B, Round 1 Qatar — Switzerland Draw

(Goal in final minutes) 1 point each

(Absolute equality) • Switzerland — Bosnia (June 18)

• Qatar — Canada (June 19) • Qatar — Bosnia (June 24)

• Switzerland — Canada (June 24) Group B, Round 1 Canada — Bosnia 1 : 1 — — —

Intrigue in Group B: Absolute equality in the quartet!

After this dramatic draw, Qatar and Switzerland added 1 point to their tally. Interestingly, in the opening match of the group, one of the tournament hosts, Canada, and the Bosnia and Herzegovina team also shared points in a 1:1 draw. As a result, after the first round, all 4 teams in Group B have 1 point each. This signals that the fight for the next round will be even more intense and interesting.

Upcoming hot match schedule: Now, the Qatar national team, led by Julen Lopetegui, will face hosts Canada in the second round on June 19. In the final third round of the group stage, they will test their strength against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 24. The Swiss national team will play against Bosnia on June 18 and Canada on June 24.

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